Former Herscher coach, accused of abuse in overnight trip, gets 180 days in jail

David Murphy, the former Herscher wrestling coach accused of sexually abusing several students during an overnight trip in Yorkville in late 2015, was sentenced Wednesday to 180 days in jail.

According to WSPY-FM, in Plano, Murphy agreed to a plea deal in exchange for 180 days in a Kendall County Jail, along with 30 months probation, a $5,000 fine and 200 hours of community service.

He faced felony charges of criminal sexual abuse, aggravated criminal sexual abuse and four counts of aggravated battery, stemming from a December 2015 incident where <a href="http://www.daily-journal.com/news/local/herscher-coach-accused-of-assaulting-students/article_a1e97beb-0ac8-53fc-96df-5c25b822a94b.html" target="_blank">Murphy is accused of giving students alcohol</a> before touching three girls sexually and threatening three of their male classmates who tried to intervene.

"Let me say that I am deeply sorry for my conduct," Murphy told a Kendall County judge on Wednesday, according to an audio recording that was published online by the radio. "I truly regret what I have put you through because of my actions. My inability to deal with personal issues led me down a path of alcoholism and poor choices. I was in a position to protect and mentor the students but instead I caused them pain."

Murphy asked for forgiveness and told the judge he has been sober since around the time of the incident and has been in therapy since then. <span>According to video of the sentencing hearing, the families of the victims supported the plea agreement.</span>

Murphy served as a Marine for 11 years, going overseas to Iraq for eight months in 2008.

In an early court filing, Murphy's attorney said Murphy, at the time of the incident, was receiving treatment at a VA clinic in Chicago and at behavioral health clinic in New Lenox.