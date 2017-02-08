Grant gives Manteno a 'bright' future

Manteno could save about $700,000 throughout the next 20 years once it switches to LED street lights.

The village recently received a $105,000 state grant from the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity. It will pay another $48,000 to install LED bulbs in its roughly 570 streetlights.

Director of Public Works Jim Hanley said the bulbs, which have a 20-year lifespan, will save the village about $37,000 per year — $21,000 for energy and $16,000 in maintenance. The bulbs, which come with a 10-year warranty, will cut the village's yearly energy use by 80,000 watts.

In addition to cost savings, the bulb's are whiter than the orange-tinged high-pressure sodium and metal halide bulbs the village currently uses.

"The LED lights are going to give us a cleaner, modern look," Hanley said. "It's going to save us a lot of time and money over the next two decades."

Hanley said his department typically has to replace its current bulbs every three years. His workers have until May 31 to install all the new LED bulbs.