Former Kankakee teammates meet in Army-Navy game, then head to WWII

In the 1934 Kankakee High School yearbook, senior Allen Bergner's list of activities included three years as a member of the school's swim team. That entry might have been a prophecy — Bergner would spend 36 years of his life, both on and under the water, as an officer in the U.S. Navy.

But even before his naval career officially began, Bergner achieved national fame along with his high school classmate, Harry Stella. Both had lettered in football, and both had gone on to play football in college: Bergner at the United States Naval Academy at Annapolis, Md., and Stella at the United States Military Academy at West Point, N.Y.

In late 1938, the two Kankakee natives were elected captains of their respective teams, the Midshipmen of Navy and the Cadets of Army. This meant that Bergner and Stella would lead their teams in one of college sports' greatest rivalries, the annual Army-Navy game, scheduled for Dec. 2, 1939. It was the first time in history that the opposing teams would be captained by men who were not only from the same hometown, but former high school teammates.

Kankakee civic leaders, led by Chamber of Commerce president Romy Hammes, seized on that fact and began a campaign to move the 1939 Army-Navy game from its traditional site in Philadelphia to Chicago's Soldier Field.

The campaign kicked off on Dec. 27, 1938, with a dinner honoring the two young men, attended by 1,000 guests crowded into the Kankakee Armory. Toastmaster for the event was another Kankakee County native, Arch Ward, sports editor of the Chicago Tribune and creator of the Major League Baseball All-Star Game.

The banquet's printed program noted the event was held to honor Bergner and Stella, but also "to launch a movement to bring next year's Army-Navy game to Soldier's field at Chicago. It will be a game everyone in town will want to see. Only a few could afford a three-day jaunt to Philadelphia …but nearly everyone could manage to travel 56 miles to Chicago."

For those who couldn't afford the $2.50 admission price for the banquet (the nation still was in the grip of the Great Depression), a free reception featuring the two men was held the following day in the Kankakee High School auditorium.

Despite Kankakee's best efforts, the 1939 Army-Navy game remained at Philadelphia's Municipal Stadium. On the field, the former teammates went literally head-to-head: Bergner at left tackle for Navy, and Stella at right tackle for Army. Bergner's Midshipmen blanked the Cadets 10-0.

Two years and five days later, the gridiron war was replaced by the real thing as Japan staged a surprise attack on the United States' Pacific Fleet at Pearl Harbor in Hawaii. Bergner was there and survived the sinking of the battleship West Virginia; Stella was an artillery officer stationed at Fort Lewis, Wash.

During World War II, both men served with distinction. Bergner commanded submarines, and Stella led artillery units in the "island-hopping" series of invasions across the South Pacific. The two Kankakee natives each earned a number of military honors during that war: Stella was awarded a Silver Star; Bergner a Bronze Star.

By the time their careers came to an end in the 1970s, both had held important military positions at the Pentagon in Washington, and both had commanded major military bases: Stella at Fort Lewis, Wash., and Bergner at the Naval Training Center in San Diego. Stella retired in 1970 with the rank of colonel, and Bergner ended his career two years later as a rear admiral.

The former teammates remained friends throughout their careers and retirement years. Stella died in 1997 in Washington state at the age of 81, and Bergner was 93 when he died in Virginia in 2010.