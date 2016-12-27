Man arrested for gun, pot

Patrick E. Chism, of Kankakee, was arrested by agents of the Kankakee Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group after they found 330 grams of cannabis, a loaded 9mm handgun and cash during a search of a vehicle on Dec. 21.

Agents made the stop near the intersection of North Harrison Avenue and East Court Street at 12:08 p.m.

The 28-year-old Chism was charged with armed violence and possession of cannabis with intent to deliver.

Agents estimated the street value of the cannabis was $3,340.

A judge set Chism's bond at $50,000.