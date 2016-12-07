Central grad up for Piesman Trophy for epic 33-yard pass

After the ball was hiked, Kolton Koch raced from right guard, took a handoff, raced left and hurled a 33-yard pass to wide receiver Yansay Williams.

It was a highlight reel play in the Monmouth College Fighting Scots' 59-7 Bronze Turkey Game victory over rival Knox College. But it was much more than that, especially for a 6-foot-1, 275-lineman from Chebanse.

Last week, SB Nation named Koch a finalist for its second annual Piesman Trophy, which is given to any collegiate lineman — on defense or offense — who performs a nonlineman-like play, such as running or throwing the football for a touchdown or first down.

"I kind of panicked a little bit when I took the handoff because I saw Yansay was wide open," said Koch, a 2012 graduate of Clifton Central High School. "I got it to him as quickly as possible. After looking at it again, I'm a little disappointed that I underthrew him a bit."

<strong>The play</strong>

Koch played tight end and fullback during his first three years at Central before becoming an offensive lineman during his senior year.

"He was somebody we leaned on because of his versatility," Comets coach Brian Spooner said. "He had great hands. Clearly, he can throw the ball and run a bit. It didn't take him long to figure things out. He's a tremendous kid and a tremendous athlete. I wasn't surprised at all when he got nominated for the award."

Koch's athleticism translated to Monmouth College. Every Thursday, the Fighting Scots' linemen warmed up by throwing passes and running routes to become more well-rounded with the game. That was when offensive coordinator Joe Freitag discovered Koch's passing ability.

"He'd stand at the 30-yard line and hit the upright," Freitag said. "He was like one of our quarterbacks standing out there. Overall, he is one of the best athletes on our team. He can run routes like a wide receiver. He very well could have been a tight end for us this year, but we needed him on the O-line.

"I bet he could make some of those trick shots you see on YouTube."

Koch practiced the trick play twice the week of the Bronze Turkey Game, which took place on Nov. 12. None of his throws were on-target at practice, so he thought Freitag was joking about running the play against Knox.

With a 30-0 lead in the first quarter, Freitag called the play, and Koch executed. It was Koch's first and only career passing attempt, giving him a 100 percent completion rate. The rest is internet stardom and feel-good jabs.

"I joked with our quarterback the rest of the season about having a higher completion percentage than him," Koch said with a laugh. "It was pretty cool."

<strong>Living a dream</strong>

Koch is the only Division III player vying for the crystal pie. He is facing off against two Division I players in Brian O'Neill, from the University of Pittsburgh, and Vincent Taylor, from Oklahoma State University. Their three plays were voted the best out of 54 by SB Nation voting experts and the nation.

O'Neill, a 6-foot-6, 300-pound offensive lineman, ran for a 24-yard touchdown against Georgia Tech on Oct. 8. Taylor, a 6-foot-3, 310-pound defensive lineman, blocked an extra point, scooped up the ball and lateraled it to a teammate for a safety on Oct. 1 against the University of Texas.

"I looked up their sizes, and I'm pretty sure I'll look small next to them," Koch said with a laugh.

On Friday, a panel of more than 40 football writers will name the winner at a New York hotel. Koch, who will fly out with Freitag on Thursday, doesn't know what to expect from the ceremony, but looks forward to standing among two Division 1 players.

"I always dreamed of playing DI as a kid," said Koch, who plans on further studying business management and coaching football next school year. "It didn't happen, but I get my chance to stand up with those guys.

"I enjoyed coming from a small town and playing at a small college. The fact that they named me a finalist proves you can do great things and get recognition wherever you go, no matter how small."