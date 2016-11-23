5 things to do this weekend

"Christmas at the Hop," 8 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Watseka Theatre, 218 E. Walnut St., Watseka. Tickets: $10. For more information, visit <a href="http://watsekatheatre.com">watsekatheatre.com</a>.

"Annie Warbucks," times vary through Dec. 18, Theatre at the Center, 1040 Ridge Road, Munster, Ind. For more information, call 219-836-3255 or visit <a href="http://theatreattheCenter.com">theatreattheCenter.com</a>.

Thanksgiving Soul Jam with The Manhattans, The Dramatics, Enchantment, Bloodstone, Blue Magic and Lenny Williams, 7 p.m. Friday, Star Plaza Theatre, Merrillville, Ind. For more information, visit <a href="http://starplazatheatre.com">starplazatheatre.com</a>.

Comedian Amy Schumer, 8 p.m. Friday, Allstate Arena, Rosemont. Tickets: $59-$426. For more information, visit <a href="http://arenarosemont.com">arenarosemont.com</a>.

Skip the insanity of early Christmas shopping, and turn on Netflix. Our favorite is "Better Call Saul," but "Gilmore Girls" is already causing a stir and drops this weekend.