Refuge talk Tuesday at Green Drinks

Jim Sweeney, vice president of Friends of the Kankakee, will discuss the new Kankakee River National Wildlife Refuge and Conservation Area, at the Green Drinks Kankakee meeting Tuesday evening at the Brick Stone Brewery in Bourbonnais.

The new refuge was created this year with the donation by FOK of 66 acres of black oak savanna habitat in northeast corner of Iroquois County. FOK was created to support creation of a Kankakee River area refuge.

The meeting will begin with networking at 6 p.m., with the presentation at 6:30 p.m. Food and drinks will be available for purchase.

For more information, call Julie Larsen at 708-828-4325.