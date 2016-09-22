Shoplifters found passed out in parking lot

A check on two people unconscious in a parking lot led to their arrest by Kankakee police on Tuesday.

According to a report, police were called at 7:12 p.m. about suspicious drug activity outside Walmart, 505 Riverstone Parkway.

They found Johnathan M. Majors, 22, and Amanda M. Peters, 27, passed out after using air duster cans to get high by huffing the inhalants.

Police found $381 worth of merchandise (33 items) the pair stole in a backpack. Some of the items were used to get high by huffing aerosol spray.

They both were charged with retail theft. A judge set bond at $3,000 for each.