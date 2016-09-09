Spikeball owner has grip on business scene

<strong>Chris Ruder</strong>, a born and raised <strong>Kankakee</strong> man, is very protective about <strong>Spikeball</strong>, the sport he has helped bring to schools, beaches and college campuses since he re-launched the game in June 2008.

One might think the keynote speaker at Thursday's <strong>Accelerate 2016 Small Business Conference & Expo</strong> at Kankakee Community College should have his head examined.

After all, the 41-year-old businessman has been repeatedly approached by retail giants such as <strong>Walmart</strong> and <strong>Target</strong> to sell his product.

The graduate of <strong>Bishop McNamara Catholic High School</strong> and <strong>Marquette University</strong> has simply said he's not interested, not at least at this time.

He did note that in addition to being able to purchase the game through <strong>Amazon</strong>, the $60 sport package is available in about 200 brick-and-mortar stores, including about 750 <strong>Dick's Sporting Goods</strong> locations.

How could someone turn down a retailers with thousands of locations such as Walmart or Target? Very easily, he said.

He said he wants to maintain control of the game in terms of how it's sold, where it's sold and for how much. He's not interested in someone else calling the shots.

Speaking to small business owners and prospective small business owners, Ruder explained how important it is to protect whatever it is you are creating and selling.

He also explained that whatever preconceived notion someone has about their product should be extremely pliable so changing direction can be easily accomplished.

He explained when he took his game out to the public, he believed it would be only natural for volleyball players to want to participate. He couldn't have been more off base.

As it turned out, volleyball players have little use for his game. In fact, he said, they hate it.

"You may want a certain group [to accept your product], but you are not the market. I had to learn that. You can't be bull-headed," he said. "It's important to know what you don't know. You have to be teachable, coachable."

Ruder and his team seem to have a grip on those matters. Participation with their game has grown to more than 1 million players and sales revenues have doubled each year. Last year, the company had sales revenue of $7 million.

Spikeball ranks as the 289th fastest growing company on the Inc. 500 list.

The son of <strong>Suzy and the late Jim Ruder</strong>, he was asked what he learned about business from his parents, who were the longtime owners of <strong>Southside Furniture</strong> in Kankakee.

"You are responsible for everything," he said.

<p style="text-align: center;">• • •

<strong>Olivet Nazarene University</strong> officials won't be donning any <strong>Chicago Bear</strong> helmets or shoulder pads, but the school and the team continue to grow their business partnership. ONU officially is a proud partner of the National Football League team. The school just signed a four-year agreement with the Bears.

ONU's presence at Bears' events will extend beyond this year's training camp to include official sponsorship of the 2016 <strong>Chicago Bears Ladies Night at Soldier Field,</strong> as well as involvement with this year's <strong>Moms Football Safety Clinic at Halas Hall</strong>.

Additional events also are being planned for the 2016 season.

ONU has been hosting the Bears' summer camp since 2002.

"We are looking forward to building on this relationship by becoming a proud partner of the Chicago Bears and being active participants in our summertime residents' season," said <strong>Ryan Spittal</strong>, ONU's vice president of strategic expansion.

Said <strong>Lee Twarling</strong>, the team's senior vice president of sales and customer relations: "We are proud to have Olivet join our team beyond the summer months as proud partners and we look forward to growing our communities and brands together year-around."

Earlier this summer, Olivet also became a partner with the Bears' for the <strong>PNC Chicago Bears 5K</strong>.

<p style="text-align: center;">• • •

Between the years of 1886 and 1999, <strong>Aqua Illinois</strong> and those companies that owned the public water system in Kankakee, invested $21.4 million on the complex.

From 2000 to 2015, they spent considerably more ... about $102.6 million.

At the company's annual community dinner, officials noted that $15.1 million is being spent this year alone and plans call for another $47.5 million to be spent in the next five years, including upgrades to the <strong>Cobb Boulevard plant</strong>.

The system currently had the capacity to distribute 18 million gallons of treated water daily. When various upgrades are completed, the plant will be able to send out 30 million gallons.