Bourbonnais divvies up big bucks for sewers

Bourbonnais trustees on Tuesday finalized a $13.5 million spending cap for what will be the village's most expensive project in its history.

About $12.5 million will go toward building a <a href="http://www.daily-journal.com/news/local/interchange-sewer-will-cost-at-least-m/article_94b614de-e826-59b3-bf5a-ad9662726687.html">six-mile sewer system</a> connecting the future Interstate 57 interchange at Bourbonnais Parkway to the Kankakee River Metropolitan Agency's water treatment plant. That line will mostly serve an upcoming <a href="http://www.daily-journal.com/news/local/an-interchange-and-dreams-of-one-single-metro-area/article_b9f4bed4-fa90-5fa6-9117-51d69503fffb.html">1,200-acre business and industrial park</a>.

Mayor Paul Schore previously estimated the project would cost $10 million, but the project remains in the design stage. The village expects to issue bonds around mid-October at a 2.5 percent interest rate.

The other $1 million will be used to refinance the village's 2006 bonds for the Davis Creek interchange. That will save the village about $85,000, as the interest rate will drop from 4.2 percent to 2.5 percent.

Mike Wolfe, the village's finance director, said the village will issue $8 million of the bonds this fall in case a mild winter enables construction workers to begin the sewer project. The other $5.5 million will be issued next year.

Schore added that the project still is on pace to end in 2018, with much of major construction beginning in 2017.

The village completed the first reading of the ordinance last month.

<strong>Skate park update</strong>

Construction workers hope to pour concrete for the village's future skate park by the end of this week so it will be ready to ride in mid-to-late October, with the ramps and fixtures expected to arrive around that time.

On Tuesday, trustees passed the first reading of an intergovernmental agreement with the Bourbonnais Township Park District to split the cost of the $191,296 park. That includes future maintenance.

"It will be there for many, many years," Schore said of the park. "It's created a huge amount of interest already. I really hope it goes quickly enough so that the kids could at least get some use out of it this fall on the skate park part."

The park will double as an ice skating rink as well, if the weather permits.

Village trustees plan to finalize the intergovernmental agreement at the end of this month.