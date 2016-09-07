Wrong way driver killed on Rte. 17

A Mokena woman driving the wrong way on Illinois Route 17 died on Wednesday morning when she collided with another vehicle.

Gwendolyn J. Davis, 77, of Mokena, died at Presence St. Mary's Hospital in Kankakee following the crash, which occurred around 5:45 a.m. at 7500E Road near Sun River Terrace.

The driver of the other vehicle, a 56-year-old man from St. Anne, was treated for minor injuries at St. Mary's.

According to Illinois State police, Davis was driving her 2013 Toyota Corolla headed east in the westbound lanes of Route 17. The other driver was in a 2009 Chevrolet Silverado.