Downtown Kankakee vies for historic registry

A plan to get downtown Kankakee included into the National Register of Historic Places will take its next step with a Wednesday public hearing.

The hearing will be held from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the fourth-floor meeting room at the Kankakee Public Library. The public is welcomed.

Earlier this summer, the Illinois Historic Preservation Agency issued what it called a Statement of Eligibility for the listing of a downtown Kankakee Historic District into the national register based on that area's historic and architectural significance.

If approved, the designation would be official by early 2017.

Momence is the only other Kankakee County community to have received this designation. Momence gained the designation in 2006.

Even though there has been considerable demolition of downtown properties, there still are about 70 historic buildings located in the area.

The effort to gain this status is being led by the city of Kankakee, the Economic Alliance of Kankakee County, the Kankakee Development Corporation and the Kankakee County Historical Museum. Carlile Associates, a local architectural firm, is consulting on the project.

Presentations at the meeting will be made by Carlile, the KDC and the Alliance.

If this designation can be gained, building owners within the target area can receive federal income tax credit for approved rehab projects to the properties.

"This doesn't place restrictions on property owners," said Lisa Wogan, of the Economic Alliance. "This is completely volunteer." Wogan said these credits also could help attract developers who appreciate historic architecture.

Just more than 50 percent of the owners must agree to the designation.

The proposed district is bounded by East Avenue to the west, Oak Street to the north, Harrison Avenue to the east and Station Street to the south.

According to the IHPA's initial assessment of the area, the majority of income-producing properties within the district were built between 1861 and 1966.