Walker paved path of exemplary service with YMCA and other groups

"He took a building and turned it into a home. He took a staff team and turned them into a family. He took a community and turned them into neighbors."

These words of praise came from Dirk Langfoss, current CEO of the Kankakee Area YMCA, in response to the death of Wes Walker, a predecessor and mentor to Langfoss and others during a distinguished career that stretched for decades.

Walker, the executive director of the Kankakee YMCA from 1970 until his retirement in 1995, passed away Friday at the age of 80. His YMCA career spanned 38 years, 31 of which he spent in Kankakee.

He also worked at the Racine, Wis., YMCA, and in retirement, was the interim director at the YMCA in Danville and Peoria.

After his retirement, he served on the local YMCA Board of Trustees for 20 years. The Wes Walker SPIRIT award is given to the employee of the year at the facility located along Kennedy Drive.

At least 12 employees he trained at the Kankakee YMCA went on to become chief executives at various YMCA facilities across the state and country. "We certainly miss people when they leave," Walker once said, "but watching them blossom makes me proud."

But he was noted not only for leading at the YMCA, but also for mentoring, teaching and raising funds for many other youth-centered community organizations.

"I look around the room at Kiwanis [meetings] on Mondays and I say to myself, 'everyone here has been touched by Wes Walker, '" said Joe Giacchino. Giacchino, also a former CEO of the local YMCA, now works for Riverside Medical Center Foundation.

Giacchino attends many meetings around the community, and said he sees Walker's positive impact over and over again.

"When you talk about youth sports in this community, Wes Walker was the person who got so many youth involved," Giacchino said.

<strong>A YMCA career</strong>

Originally from Danville and an only child, Walker held a teaching degree and a physical education major from Eastern Illinois University, but he never wanted to teach. His only career goal, he once said, was to work at a YMCA.

Walker interviewed at the Kankakee YMCA in 1957, then at the corner of Court Street and Harrison Avenue, and became the youth program director. Walker spent six years there, meeting his future wife, Connie, in the lobby. He almost immediately founded the YMCA swimming team. It remains an important part of the organization almost 60 years later.

"I'm not sure why I took it, except that there was so much to do here," Walker once said of the Kankakee job at the old downtown location.

"The building was in terrible shape — it was unbelievable, actually unsafe — and there were hardly any adults interested in it. We had a membership of maybe 600 kids," he said in an 1984 interview. That building, which dated from 1909, was showing its age. He headed off to Racine, Wis., but returned to Kankakee and the new Kennedy Drive facility in 1970.

He had interviewed at five YMCAs and was offered the executive job at four of them. One of them was Kankakee.

"I really wanted to come back here," he said in 1984. The new building, funded by a $1 million community drive, was an important recruiting tool. Walker later said the commitment to the new building was key. "From just getting by, they now wanted excellence," he said.

He vigorously added programs, doubling membership, which reached 10,094 in 1987. One contemporary explained that before Walker arrived, it was a building with a basketball court. He left it as a place filled with people and programs.

"So much more happens inside the Y than people just sweating," Walker once said. During a community summit, Walker once made the point that keeping children busy was not enough, they must be taught values.

<strong>Remembering the man</strong>

Al Meyer, YMCA volunteer and former owner of the Redwood Inn restaurant, said Walker had a special connection with young people. The two often relied on each other, since they both employed many youth.

"He was just exactly what his position called for," Meyer said. "Not to have Wes is going to take a while to get used to. He was a dear friend and this hurts badly."

Bruce Payne, a longtime YMCA board member, remembers the day he met Wes Walker. Payne was 16. Wes was fresh out of college and working at the old downtown YMCA.

"You could tell then that he was the 'cool guy at the Y.'" Payne said. He gave lots of encouragement to young people. I learned so much from him. We were friends for 60 years."

Former Kankakee Mayor Don Green spoke of the global reputation of Walker. Green had been chosen as part of a delegation visiting Japan. Green was chairman of the chamber of commerce and Illinois was opening a trade office in Japan.

Among the guests at a banquet was a member of the Japanese delegation, from Kyoto. He learned that Green was from Kankakee.

"You wouldn't happen to know Wes Walker?" he asked. Walker's renown as an ambassador of the YMCA and an advocate for swimming for fitness extended across the Pacific Ocean.

"He was a great community leader who did everything right," Green said of Walker.

Walker insisted on working hard at helping even in retirement. Each year, the YMCA has a Strong Kids campaign that funds memberships for children who would not otherwise be able to afford one. Walker was a primary fundraiser. In 2007, Langfoss, knowing Walker was not in good health, gave his cards to someone else to call.

Walker later showed up at Langfoss' office and asked where the cards were. When Langfoss explained what he had done, Walker expressed appreciation, but "he kindly told me not to let this happen again."

Even as his health further declined, Walker remained vigilant about fundraising. Each summer, the Y's Service Club sells watermelons to raise money. Making calls while seriously ill, Walker sold 200 this year, Giacchino said.

"People say this isn't a giving community, but it is," Walker once said.

<strong>Awards and achievements</strong>

In 1991, Walker won the Award of Excellence from the national YMCA. At that point, he was only the third person to earn the award in 20 years.

In 1982-83, he was the president of the Kankakee Kiwanis Club. In 1989, the then-Kankakee Area Chamber of Commerce named him as its Man of the Year. In 1991, he received the International Leadership Award from the YMCA. In 1993, he received the Joseph G. Rogers Award for contributions to National YMCA Competitive Swimming and Diving.

In 1994, he was the co-chairman of the United Way of Kankakee County, when the agency hit its fundraising goal for the first time in a decade. In 1995, he was the interim director of the United Way of Kankakee County. In 1996, he received the Service to Youth award given by the Kankakee Area YMCA. In 1997, he was named the Samaritan of the Year by Riverside Medical Center. Also in 1997, he was given a crowning achievement award by the United Way. In 2007, The Daily Journal named him as one of its Citizens of the Year. In 2014, Kiwanis awarded Walker a Walter Zeller Fellowship for a lifetime of service to youth.

The son of the late Loran and Gladys Walker, his survivors include his wife, Connie, and their four sons, Rusty, Rick, Robin and Scott.

<strong>Visitation</strong>

Visitation is set for Friday, Sept. 9, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Homes, 1480 W. Court St. in Kankakee. Memorials may be made to the Kankakee YMCA, Riverside Medical Center or Asbury United Methodist Church.

"Losing him was like losing a member of my family," said Marshall Scroggins. "I could listen to him forever. Even after he retired, he would keep coming into the YMCA."

Walker hired Scroggins in 1977. Today, Scroggins is the employee with the most seniority at the Kankakee YMCA. Scroggins, well known for staffing the main counter at the YMCA, has Cerebral Palsy.

"He [Walker] believed in me when no one else did," Scroggins said.