Social media stirs flag flap at Peotone

Peotone school officials on Wednesday refuted a Facebook post stating they suspended a Peotone High School student on the first day of school for hanging an American flag from his vehicle.

In a <a href="https://www.facebook.com/debbie.knox.54/posts/1034663589980651">Facebook post on Monday</a>, a woman claimed her friend's nephew was suspended for having an American flag hanging on his vehicle. She also asserted the school told students that "the American flag will not be tolerated in any way, shape or form, as it will offend others."

Her post was shared more than 1,600 times as of Wednesday morning.

On Wednesday, the <a href="http://phs.peotoneschools.org/?PageName=LatestNews&Section=LatestNews&ItemID=467289&ISrc=School&Itype=News&IFrom&SID">high school stated on its website</a> that the student was not suspended and that a new school policy prohibits flags to hang from vehicles.

"Please know that at no time was a student suspended for flying a U.S. flag on their vehicle, nor were students told that the U.S. flag could not be flown as it may offend others," the statement said.

"We have put a new procedure in place stating that students are not to fly any flags on their vehicles while on school property. For us, safety is of paramount importance and we have asked that students not fly flags on vehicles due to the visual obstruction they create, especially when backing up."

The policy appears on page 154 of the <a href="http://www.thezonelive.com/SchoolStructure/IL_PeotoneHighSchool/handbook.pdf">Peotone High School and Junior High School Student Handbook</a>. It states that repeat offenders may be stripped of their parking privileges. Another new policy disallows displaying the Confederate flag in any way.

The district requires students and parents to sign the handbook, which was distributed on Monday — the first day of school. Principal Tyler Hesh said administrators met with students that day to discuss the new policies.

Hesh noted that a group of students flew Confederate flags from their vehicles last year. Some of the flags were larger than their vehicles, and students complained the flags restricted their vision. About five students hung flags from their vehicles on Monday.

"Every year, we have some minor fender benders in our parking lot," said Steve Stein, superintendent of Peotone schools. "These flags can obstruct a student's view, and we need to minimize distractions. We are being proactive in protecting inexperienced drivers."

Laws do not prohibit motorists from displaying flags on their vehicles. However, police can pull a vehicle over if a threat to safety is apparent.

"It can be a flag or a beach towel; it can be anything," said Henry Haupt, a spokesperson for the Illinois Secretary of State. "If it prevents you from driving safely, you can be ticketed for it."

As for patriotism, every Peotone classroom displays an American flag, and students recite the "Pledge of Allegiance" daily. Last fall, the high school football team wore flag-themed jerseys for 9/11. Every year, the school has a ceremony for Veterans Day.

"We're proud of our country and the people who defend it," Stein said. "We show that every day. We don't have a ban on the American flag."