Convict gets retrial in Peotone murder case

A new trial for a man accused of brutally killing a Peotone man will start on time next month even though the prosecutor who is trying the case is retiring next month.

Martin Elvis Gomez, 31, is alleged to have stabbed to death Joseph N. Salamine, 58, on his 10-acre farm in Will Township on May 10, 2007. He stole $1,200. Gomez once lived in a trailer on the property.

Gomez was found guilty in a 2011 trial. He was sentenced to 55 years in prison. He also was sentenced to 19 years for trying to hire someone to kill an ex-girlfriend who testified against him.

In July 2014, an appellate court ruled in favor of Gomez's motion for a new trial that Judge Richard Schoenstedt, while warning Gomez about the risks of representing himself, did not give required admonishments.

As he did in his first trial, Gomez is representing himself. His trial is scheduled to start Sept. 26 at the Will County Courthouse in Joliet.

In court on Tuesday, prosecutor Mike Knick asked Judge Carmen Goodman to reschedule the trial since he is retiring from the Will County State's Attorney's Office next month. The delay would give his replacement time to prepare.

Carmen denied the request because transcripts of a May 19 court date show Gomez exercised his right to a speedy trial.

Assistant Public Defender Jason Strzelecki is standby counsel for Gomez.