Unique plan to recharge mall

The newest Northfield Square mall ownership group is embarking on a unusual plan to revitalize the struggling Bradley complex.

What is owner Namdar Realty Group doing?

The Great Neck, N.Y., company is looking to sell off portions of the mall to raise money that it can be used in at least a couple ways for the property.

Money generated from potential sales would be used to upgrade the 527,000-square-foot shopping complex and it could also be used as a resource to lower rental costs for either current or potential retailers, an attorney representing the company said Monday.

In addition, the company is also looking into marketing portions of the parking lot for potential out-lot stores or restaurants.

Michael Gavin, an attorney representing the ownership group for the subdivision of the mall, conceded that these are unusual steps being taken to help redevelop Northfield.

One anchor has already taken advantage. Gavin said Cinemark Movies 10 recently agreed to purchase its location and a portion of the parking lot in the northeast of the shopping complex. No transaction has been recorded as of Tuesday.

Gavin said the same type of arrangement would be offered to Sears, J.C. Penney and Carson Pirie Scott — the mall's anchor stores. Carson's operates two anchor stores at Northfield, a women's store as well as a men's/general merchandise store.

The idea behind this plan is that a retailer with ownership would be more likely to upgrade its own location and offer more of a greater selection of merchandise. A retailer with ownership would also be less likely to leave a location because the ownership expense would be more substantial than a lease.

Namdar purchased Northfield for $9.6 million in mid-July from C.W. Capital and is known for making quick and significant improvements to newly-acquired properties. A privately held commercial real estate investment and management firm, Namdar owns more than 15 million square feet of commercial real estate.

Attempts to contact Namdar were unsuccessful.

Bradley Mayor Bruce Adams said Northfield is of incredible importance to this region. "If it was empty, it would be devastating to this whole area. I get really upset when people say negative things about it," he said.

Adams added that if people supported it to a greater level, perhaps there would be more stores there that they want.

"People have to support it for it to flourish. I do believe this is a positive step," Adams said. "Why would a company put $9 to $10 million in a facility and see it fail?" the mayor said.

Northfield opened in August 1990, unfortunately at just about the time that enclosed malls were beginning to be phased out in preference to open-air sites such as Bradley Commons, the shopping complex along Illinois Route 50 which is anchored by Kohl's, Dick's Sporting Goods and Super Walmart.