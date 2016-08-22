Buy a pie, help the church

A pie auction will be hosted by the Iroquois Antiquers Quester Chapter and the Prairie Dell Church Board from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, to raise money for continued restoration of the historic, 146-year-old church.

Auctioneer Bruce Yates will conduct the sale, which will be held at the church, 2250E and 2150N roads, west of the village of Iroquois.

Proceeds will help complete the restoration of two remaining windows, plus replacement of the tin ceiling and painting of the church.

Beautiful mum plants will be available in a variety of colors for $10 each or three plants for $25.

Individual servings of pie and ice cream will be available to purchase and enjoy.

Questions about the auction can be directed to Jean Herron at 815-383-8309.

Prairie Dell Church, constructed in 1870, has served Quaker, Baptist, Methodist, Christian and non-denominational groups.

One of Prairie Dell's loyal supporters — Helen Crow, who recently passed away — was married to Ivan Crow in the church in 1935, the first marriage to take place in the building.

In 1974, the church hadn't been painted in 30 years and was in dire need of other work. The Crows initiated action by starting Prairie Dell Church Restoration Fund.

Helen was one of the supporters responsible for Prairie Dell Church being placed on the National Register of Historic Places. She now rests in peace in Prairie Dell Cemetery, which borders the church to the north and west.

Many dedicated people have donated time and money to the church's preservation throughout the years.

To be able to continue enjoying the national treasure, more work needs to be done.

Earlier this month, the Iroquois Antiquers Quester presented a Questers International grant to the church board for the restoration of two windows.

Any individual, group or organization that would like to donate or to inquire about the use of Prairie Dell Church for an event, can call John Lubben at 815-383-4015 or write him at 2650E 2150N Road, Watseka, 60970. Donations by check should be made payable to Prairie Dell Church Fund.