10 questions with Michael C. Sabol, who takes bench next month

Michael C. Sabol, an assistant public defender in Iroquois County living in Watseka, will be sworn in next month as an associate judge in the 21st Judicial Circuit.

The 43-year-old takes the spot vacated by James B. Kinzer, who replaced Judge Gordon L. Lustfeldt upon his retirement in April.

He will be sworn in at 4 p.m. Sept. 2 at the Iroquois County Courthouse.

Sabol, who is affiliated with Godin, Denton and Elliott law firm, has been in the PD's office for the past 10 years.

A native of Indiana, Sabol lives with his wife, Crissy, and daughters, Alexis and Kate.

A 1997 graduate of Purdue University-Calumet (now Purdue Northwest), Sabol received his law degree in 2001 from Michigan State University.

He worked as an assistant state's attorney in Iroquois County from June 2002 to May 2006.

As for his favorite TV attorney, Sabol doesn't have one, but he does like the "Law & Order" series.

He took time earlier this week to answer a few questions.

<em>Best advice given to you by someone other than a judge or attorney.</em>

The best advice is to treat others as you want to be treated. This was advice that was given to me by my mother at a young age and is still relevant today.

<em>What attributes does a public defender bring to the bench that a prosecutor wouldn't?</em>

Compassion in the sense that, as a public defender, you have an opportunity to understand the sufferings and misfortunes of others. Sometimes, a prosecutor — myself included as I am a former prosecutor — you can lose sight of what a person may be going through at that particular point in his or her life.

<em>What's the biggest issue facing the public defender's office?</em>

Typical of most PD offices, an ever increasing caseload and limited manpower and resources to adequately defend the indigent.

<em>What's changed most in law during your career?</em>

Unfortunately, in family cases, I have noticed an increase in the number where parents do not have their children's best interest at heart. They allow the animosity they have against one another to negatively affect their children.

<em>What attributes of a judge did you most admire?</em>

The patience and ability to listen to both sides prior to making his or her decision.

<em>Most abhor?</em>

Impatience.

<em>What is the hardest thing you've had to tell a client?</em>

Telling a parent that he or she was not given custody of their child.

<em>What is your position on specialty courts?</em>

I think they are a great alternative to the traditional style of justice.

<em>Would you expand them?</em>

Yes.

<em>In what ways?</em>

I actually served as judge for the Iroquois County Teen Court from October 2004-10. Unfortunately, the program is no longer offered as an alternative to the juvenile justice system. It would be a great for the community if the program was revived and I would be happy to assist in anyway possible.