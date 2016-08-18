Splash Valley's future uncertain

A zero is plotted in Splash Valley Aquatic Park's budget for ticket and season pass sales next year. The Kankakee Valley Park District Board included only minor utility and maintenance costs for the water park in the district's proposed 2017 budget — with none of the $1.5 million in repairs needed to reopen in.

The water park was closed this summer as the park district struggled to meet payroll and eyed major repairs needed to maintain safety. But Alfred "J.J" Hollis, park board president, said there still is hope the facility could reopen next year.

"Nobody said Splash Valley won't be open next year," Hollis said. "We're doing everything we can to get Splash Valley back open."

The park district was unable to come up with the financing needed to hire the water park's seasonal workers earlier this year. On top of that, the park's most popular attraction — the Lazy River — had fallen far enough into disrepair it was deemed unsafe.

Hollis said a blue ribbon commission recommended the park board apply for grants and appeal to the mayors of other municipalities for help. The hope is to establish joint ventures with other municipalities — possibly including help with labor.

The park board in February had discussed scrapping the Lazy River and building more popular attractions to draw in larger crowds. As it is, the park loses about $150,000 per year in costs over revenues.

One suggestion was a "toilet bowl" feature, which could swirl swimmers around and flush them into a landing pool. Building attractions such as lap pools and hot tubs for adults also were discussed.

The park board will be discussing options prior to adopting its 2017 budget at the end of August.

"We have to be going a different direction with Splash Valley, in terms of our renovations," Hollis said. "If we open it, it will be better."