Sneak peak set for Bourbonnais skate park

Locals will have a chance Thursday afternoon to see what it's like to have a skate park in Bourbonnais.

American Ramp Company will have a pump track at the Bourbonnais Police Department from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. It's free for anyone to use and is open to scooters, skateboards and bikes.

"It will add some buzz to what we're going to be doing out there," Mayor Paul Schore said. "It's a nice deal that won't cost anything."

Earlier this month, the village <a href="http://www.daily-journal.com/news/local/multi-use-skate-park-could-be-ready-by-year-s/article_546fd6a5-817a-518f-9ef2-9ae825c4623f.html">approved $191,296 worth of bids</a> to build a 7,200 square-foot, plaza-like skate park near the police department. It will split the cost with the Bourbonnais Township Park District once an intergovernmental agreement is finalized.

Both governing bodies expect the agreement to be signed within a month and hope to have the park ready by October.

"We're ready for construction," said Hollice Clark, executive director of the park district. "The contractors were going to start on Monday, but the rain pushed it back. We're just excited."

Bourbonnais Patrolman Travis Garcia, <a href="http://www.daily-journal.com/news/local/will-promise-of-bourbonnais-skate-park-be-fulfilled/article_3d7aecc4-8c6b-556a-9d76-909db45ccec6.html">who helped kick start the skate park campaign</a>, said a pump track allows for one person to ride around using their own momentum. He believes it will do more than prime kids for the upcoming skate park.

"It will show the community and kids that there's a lot of stuff out there that we can explore," Garcia said. "We can look into these apparatuses in the future. We won't have them right away, but the kids get to do it for free. That doesn't happen every day, so it will be a fun time."