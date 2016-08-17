Community Calendar: Aug. 17, 2016

Thursday, Aug. 18

Food pantry, Gift of God Street Church, 660 N. Fifth Ave., Kankakee. 815-614-3785. Food pantry open 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. third Thursday of each month.

Thursday, Aug. 18 - Tuesday, Aug. 23

Art exhibit, "An Illinois Treasure," featuring some of the work of award-winning Kankakee artist Peggy Lecour at the Porcelanosa Chicago Showroom, 22 Merchandise Mart Plaza, Suite 149, Chicago. 815-939-7873. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Lecour has an impressionist style and uses a vibrant color palette.

Friday, Aug. 19

Family Fun Day, Pembroke Public Library District, 13130 E. Central Ave., Pembroke Township. 815-944-8609. All day, beginning when the library opens at 10 a.m. For children and parents or guardians. Make a fun project.

Saturday, Aug. 20

Ken Klipp Classic 5K/2-Mile Fun Walk, all ages, Bishop McNamara Catholic High School, 550 W. Brookmont Blvd., Kankakee. 815-933-7620. $20. 8 a.m. start, registration open 6:45 to 7:45 a.m., prerace ceremony, 7:45 a.m. Preregister at bishopmac.com. T-shirts, prizes, water stations and postrace refreshments. Treats for Leprechaun Dash participants.

Youth Organization Day, Pembroke Public Library District, 13130 E. Central Ave., Pembroke Township. 815-944-8609. 10:30 a.m. Youth organizations give presentations and offer activities for all children 2 to 18. Those younger than 12 must be accompanied by a caregiver. A light snack will be served.

Book Sale, Pembroke Public Library District, 13130 E. Central Ave., Pembroke Township. 815-944-8609. All day. Proceeds go toward library programs.

Sunday, Aug. 21

PFLAG Will-Kankakee-Iroquois, St. John United Church of Christ, 1045 W. River St., Kankakee. 815-932-2845, pflagillinois.org. 2 p.m. Local PFLAG chapter meeting, speakers, support and discussion.

Monday, Aug. 22

Registration deadline for Aug. 24 event, Kankakee County Community Services Inc. Club Boomers Senior Citizens Expo Trip. $20. Expo is at Drury Lane in Oakbrook Terrace. Products, services, vendors, educational seminars, health screenings, drawings, giveaways and competitions. Box lunch provided. Bus leaves Ultra Foods parking lot at 8 a.m. and arrive back in Kankakee about 3 p.m. Mail payment to Kankakee County Community Services Inc., 627 E. Court St., Suite 207. For more information, call 815-933-7883, ext. 222.

Tuesday, Aug. 23

Mary Jo Johnston Author Event, Kankakee Public Library, 201 E. Merchant St. 815-939-4564. 6:30 p.m. Young adult author, Matt de la Pena will discuss his New York Times bestselling and Newbery Medal winning books, which include "Last Stop on Market Street," "Mexican WhiteBoy" and "We Were Here." He teaches creative writing and visits libraries, schools and colleges throughout the country.

Wednesday, Aug. 24

Senior Citizens Take Charge of Your Health Workshop, Kankakee County Community Services, Inc., 657 E. Court St., Suite 101 (senior citizens center). 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Deals with ongoing health conditions and includes tips for caregivers. Led by trained leaders and group members who have chronic health conditions themselves. Workshop runs for six weeks on Wednesdays through Sept. 28. Free, lunch provided. Register in advance by calling Kim at 815-933-7883, ext. 268, to guarantee seating.

Affordable Vaccines and Pet Wellness in Wilmington, 960 S. Water St., 4 to 7 p.m. Spay Illinois offers core vaccinations, one-year dog wellness package for $69, one-year cat wellness package for $30. Both include state-required, one-year rabies. For appointments or information, 630-961-8000 or spayillinois.org. Discounts to pet owners on LINK or SSDI; mention when making appointment.

Overeaters Anonymous, Riverside Medical Center, 350 N. Wall St., Room C, Kankakee. 815-592-3012. Meets Wednesdays at 7 p.m. A 12-step support group to abstain from compulsive overeating and food behaviors. Free.

Vintage Squadron Breakfast, Coyote Canyon, 1359 N. Locke Drive, Bradley. 815-953-6666. 7:30 a.m. $6.50 plus tip. A breakfast buffet with fellow veterans. All veterans are welcome.

Thursday, Aug. 25

Soul Collections Book Discussion, Kankakee Public Library, 201 E. Merchant St. 815-939-4564. 7 p.m. Monthly book discussion focusing on African-American authors and themes. August's book selection is "Brothers (& me): A Memoir of Loving and Giving" by Donna Britt.

Friday, Aug. 26

Gospel Sing Night, Peoples Church, 6644 N. 1000W Road, Bourbonnais. 815-468-1900. 6 p.m. An old-time gospel sing with Alan Lee and The Old Time Gospel Singers. Requests accepted or just come and sing along. Dessert served for a donation.

Jazz concert, 8 p.m., Rec Center, 150 N. Indiana Ave., Kankakee. Tickets: $10 in advance; $15 at the door. For more information, email threesacrowdband@yahoo.com.

Family Fun Day, Pembroke Public Library District, 13130 E. Central Ave., Pembroke Township. 815-944-8609. All day, beginning when the library opens at 10 a.m. For children and parents or guardians. Make a fun project.

Saturday, Aug. 27

Youth Organization Day, Pembroke Public Library District, 13130 E. Central Ave., Pembroke Township. 815-944-8609. 10:30 a.m. Youth organizations give presentations and offer activities for all children ages 2 to 18. Those younger than 12 must be accompanied by a caregiver. A light snack will be served.

Book Sale, Pembroke Public Library District, 13130 E. Central Ave., Pembroke Township. 815-944-8609. All day. Proceeds go toward library programs.

Friday, Aug. 26 - Saturday, Aug. 27

Pembroke Days Celebration Youth/Teen Night including children's box float parade beginning at 6 p.m., activities at Martin Luther King Park following the parade. Grand parade 10 a.m. Saturday. Currently seeking participants, school bands, clubs, organizations, dancers, churches, etc. Seeking donations of hot dogs, water, juice, prices for children's games and senior citizens' bingo. For more information, email jmbrewer53@yahoo.com or call 815-507-5002.

Sunday, Aug. 28

The Essex Historical Society will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The historical society is located at 218 Parls St., Essex.

Wednesday, Aug. 31

Overeaters Anonymous, Riverside Medical Center, 350 N. Wall St., Room C, Kankakee. 815-592-3012. Meets Wednesdays at 7 p.m. A 12-step support group to abstain from compulsive overeating and food behaviors. Free.

Thursday, Sept. 1

Key City Singalong, Feed Arts and Cultural Center, 259 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee. 815-496-0278, keycitysingalong.com. 7 p.m., first Thursday of every month. Free family-friendly event for all ages.

Friday, Sept. 2

Family Fun Day, Pembroke Public Library District, 13130 E. Central Ave., Pembroke Township. 815-944-8609. All day, beginning when the library opens at 10 a.m. For children and parents or guardians. Make a fun project.

Saturday, Sept. 3

Youth Organization Day, Pembroke Public Library District, 13130 E. Central Ave., Pembroke Township. 815-944-8609. 10:30 a.m. Youth organizations give presentations and offer activities for all children ages 2 to 18. Those younger than 12 must be accompanied by a caregiver. A light snack will be served.

Book Sale, Pembroke Public Library District, 13130 E. Central Ave., Pembroke Township. 815-944-8609. All day. Proceeds go toward library programs.

Wednesday, Sept. 7

Armstrong Retirees lunch 1 p.m., Family House Restaurant, N. Kennedy Drive, Bradley.

Kankakee Valley Civil War Round Table, Kankakee Public Library, 201 E. Merchant St. 815-939-4564. 6:30 p.m. For all interested in the study, promotion and recognition of the American Civil War. At September's meeting will be two speakers. Mike Cornwell will present "Genealogy and Civil War Ancestry," a program on unearthing family history, untangling public records and uncovering interesting anecdotes. Phil Smith will conduct an "Open Discussion of 'Free State of Jones,'" the movie and book based on an actual rebellion within the Confederacy. In 1948, a descendant of the leader actually was tried and jailed for miscegenation.

Overeaters Anonymous, Riverside Medical Center, 350 N. Wall St., Room C, Kankakee. 815-592-3012. Meets Wednesdays at 7 p.m. A 12-step support group to abstain from compulsive overeating and food behaviors. Free.

Friday, Sept. 9

NARFE (National Active and Retired Federal Employees), Village Grill Restaurant, 135 S. Schuyler Ave., Bradley,. 815-929 3824. Noon lunch, 1 p.m. monthly meeting. Speaker from CUB (Citizens Utility Board). All welcome to come and participate.

Family Fun Day, Pembroke Public Library District, 13130 E. Central Ave., Pembroke Township. 815-944-8609. All day, beginning when the library opens at 10 a.m. For children and parents or guardians. Make a fun project.

Saturday, Sept. 10

Fourth annual Mother Daughter Tea at the B. Harley Bradley House, 701 S. Harrison Ave., Kankakee. $40 for each mom/daughter and $15 for additional guests. The house becomes an Enchanted Fairy Forest from noon to 2:30 p.m. Includes gourmet lunch, visit from the fairy queen, gift bag, face painting and house tour. Seating limited, reservations necessary. Intended for girls ages 5-13. Fairy costumes welcome, but optional. Tickets at wrightinkankakee.org or 815-514-5976.

Youth Organization Day, Pembroke Public Library District, 13130 E. Central Ave., Pembroke Township. 815-944-8609. 10:30 a.m. Youth organizations give presentations and offer activities for all children ages 2 to 18. Those younger than 12 must be accompanied by a caregiver. A light snack will be served.

Greater Kankakee Compassionate Friends Walk to Remember, butterfly release and picnic, Perry Farm, Bourbonnais. 9 a.m. registration, 10 a.m. walk, 11 a.m. butterfly release, picnic to follow. Please bring a dish to pass. This is the group's only fundraiser for the year: $10 for butterflies, $10 for shirts, limited number available. Preregister by Aug. 15. For more information, call 815-468-8742 or 815-545-1686.

Book Sale, Pembroke Public Library District, 13130 E. Central Ave., Pembroke Township. 815-944-8609. All day. Proceeds go toward library programs.

Tuesday, Sept. 13

Roper retirees, Paul's Place, Kankakee. Roper retirees and former employees breakfast gathering, 8:15 a.m. Paul's Place, second Tuesday of each month.

Wednesday, Sept. 14

Overeaters Anonymous, Riverside Medical Center, 350 N. Wall St., Room C, Kankakee. 815-592-3012. Meets Wednesdays at 7 p.m. A 12-step support group to abstain from compulsive overeating and food behaviors. Free.

Thursday, Sept. 15

Food pantry, Gift of God Street Church, 660 N. Fifth Ave., Kankakee. 815-614-3785. Food pantry open 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. third Thursday of each month.

Friday, Sept. 16

"Those Were The Days" Radio Players, Bradley Public Library, 296 N. Fulton Ave. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., event at 7 p.m. Live performances of classic radio shows. Seating is limited. No tickets needed, however, RSVP is highly recommended by calling 815-932-6245 or stopping by the circulation desk.

Family Fun Day, Pembroke Public Library District, 13130 E. Central Ave., Pembroke Township. 815-944-8609. All day, beginning when the library opens at 10 a.m. For children and parents or guardians. Make a fun project.

Saturday, Sept. 17

Walk to End Alzheimer's, Perry Farm Park, 459 Kennedy Drive, Bourbonnais. Raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer's care in our community, along with support and research. The Alzheimer's Association provides free, easy-to-use tools and staff support to help participants reach their fundraising goal. Registration is free, but participants encouraged to contribute to the cause. Registration at 8:30 a.m., ceremony at 9:30 a.m., walk at 10 a.m. For more information, call 815-272-2010 or msorensen@alz.org.

Youth Organization Day, Pembroke Public Library District, 13130 E. Central Ave., Pembroke Township. 815-944-8609. 10:30 a.m. Youth organizations give presentations and offer activities for all children ages 2 to 18. Those younger than 12 must be accompanied by a caregiver. A light snack will be served.

Book Sale, Pembroke Public Library District, 13130 E. Central Ave., Pembroke Township. 815-944-8609. All day. Proceeds go toward library programs.

Friday, Sept. 16 - Saturday, Sept. 17

Class of 1961 reunion, Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School, reunion events will be at the Quality Inn & Suites in Bradley from 6 p.m. to midnight each night. For information, call 815-214-4189.

Sunday, Sept. 18

PFLAG Will-Kankakee-Iroquois, St. John United Church of Christ, 1045 W. River St., Kankakee. 815-932-2845, pflagillinois.org. 2 p.m. Local PFLAG chapter meeting, speakers, support and discussion.

Friday, Sept. 23

Family Fun Day, Pembroke Public Library District, 13130 E. Central Ave., Pembroke Township. 815-944-8609. All day, beginning when the library opens at 10 a.m. For children and parents or guardians. Make a fun project.

Saturday, Sept. 24

Youth Organization Day, Pembroke Public Library District, 13130 E. Central Ave., Pembroke Township. 815-944-8609. 10:30 a.m. Youth organizations give presentations and offer activities for all children ages 2 to 18. Those younger than 12 must be accompanied by a caregiver. A light snack will be served.

Wednesday, Sept. 28

Vintage Squadron Breakfast, Coyote Canyon, 1359 N. Locke Drive, Bradley. 815-953-6666. 7:30 a.m. $6.50 plus tip. A breakfast buffet with fellow veterans. All veterans are welcome.

Overeaters Anonymous, Riverside Medical Center, 350 N. Wall St., Room C, Kankakee. 815-592-3012. Meets Wednesdays at 7 p.m. A 12-step support group to abstain from compulsive overeating and food behaviors. Free.

Friday, Sept. 30

Family Fun Day, Pembroke Public Library District, 13130 E. Central Ave., Pembroke Township. 815-944-8609. All day, beginning when the library opens at 10 a.m. For children and parents or guardians. Make a fun project.