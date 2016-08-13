Celebrating the splendor of Byzantine art in Kankakee church

The Rev. William Conjelko agreed. The gold leaf paint really did make the newly-installed icons pop.

From across the tiny church — there only are 14 pews — Conjelko nodded in approval. And up the scaffolding Ken Dowdy went. The iconographer was closer to finishing about 12 weeks worth of work painting six new icons for the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church in Kankakee.

"You have to understand," said Conjelko, better known as Father Bill, "in the early church the people weren't educated. So the only way they learned were through the icons. But as people became more educated, they lost their significance in that way.

"But they didn't lose the significance of the beauty and the splendor of the church."

This Sunday, as parishioners to the area's only Greek Orthodox church arrive for liturgy, they'll see for the first time the six new panels stretching across the face of the church's balcony.

Painted — iconographers prefer the word "written" — by Dowdy, a professional iconographer based in Chesterton, Ind., the panels depict scenes from the lives of the Virgin Mary and Christ.

"We wanted to do something with the name of the church," Conjelko said, of the icons, which cost $19,000, all from the church's fundraising. "We definitely wanted the Annunciation."

But scripture aside, the installation of the new icons represents a major turn for the small Greek church on North Washington Avenue and West Chestnut Street. For the last 85 years, the original icons in the church have largely been more western than Byzantine. The faces of the saints are more rounded, more reminiscent of the Renaissance era, when painters strove for realistic interpretations of the human body.

Byzantine art is more two-dimensional, with exaggerated features that in and of themselves act as metaphors.

A saint's curls, or folds in a robe, for example, suggest inner movement. Colors, blue and red, represent divinity and humanity. The white seeping through the bronze color of faces: varying degrees of holiness.

"Each icon is about transfiguration," said Nina Kouznetsov, an iconographer based in Scranton, Pa. "It reflects the state of consciousness of the majority of people."

Dowdy, who is half Irish, half Serbian and who converted to Greek Orthodoxy when he married his wife, Marianne, learned the art of iconography under the tutelage of Marianne's great uncle, John Terzis.

An icon the size of those he painted for the Annunciation church — about 2-by-4-foot panels — can take up to 80 hours to complete. A retired art teacher, Dowdy said learning his new craft took "unlearning what I knew about art and how to depict figures and scenes."

The Byzantine style, he said, is "very stylized."

Realistic or abstract, Byzantine art is appreciated by Christians and non-Christians alike. Orthodox churches are similar to museums, and throughout the world, tourists visit major churches (Hagia Sophia in Istanbul, Turkey) and monasteries on small Greek islands (Agios Nektarios in Aegina comes to mind).

But for Kouznetsov, a Russian immigrant who also converted to Orthodoxy (her family were secular Jews), "iconography is not just an art. It's a spiritual discipline.

"We say the holy spirit writes the icon in some visible or invisible way," Kouznetsov said. "You need to be understanding of the loftiness of the task."