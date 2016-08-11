U of I student, Van Drunen intern killed in today's crash

The young man who was killed on County Line Road early Thursday morning was 21-year-old Jason Sinnick, a University of Illinois student who was interning at Van Drunen Farms.

Sinnick was from Lisle and was ending a summer internship at the Momence farm when the fatal wreck ended his life.

Authorities say Sinnick was driving a passenger car headed south on Will Center Road east of Illinois Route 50 when he drove into the T-intersection at County Line Road. A semi going 55 mph and headed west drove straight into the car, totaling it.

Bob Gessner, the Kankakee County coroner, said Sinnick suffered multiple injuries to his head, chest and neck, including a "massive skull fracture."

The accident occurred around 6:30 a.m., but Sinnick was officially pronounced dead more than three hours later. The Will County's Coroner's Office was initially called out to the scene before handing the case over to Gessner.

The roadways were very foggy Thursday morning.