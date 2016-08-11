5 things to do this weekend

<strong>Glad Fest</strong>

Momence's four-day summer festival includes plenty of parades, a carnival, beer, food, music and a bags tournament.

All weekend

<strong>Lupe Carroll</strong>

Live at the Miner Square stage at Kankakee Depot, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday. Free.

<strong>Journey, The Doobie Brothers, Dave Mason</strong>

Live at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Tinley Park, 7 p.m. Friday. For more information, visit <a href="http://ticketmaster.com">ticketmaster.com</a>.

<strong>The Book of Mormon</strong>

This hit musical from the creators of South Park is ending its limited run in Chicago this weekend. Visit <a href="http://broadwayinchicago.com">broadwayinchicago.com</a> for tickets.

<strong>Too Slim & Taildraggers</strong>

The Friends of Blues live show series returns to the Longbranch in L'Erable this Tuesday at 7 p.m.