Local actor back to help theater groups

Larry "Tank" Jones promises to bring a little bit of Hollywood flair and some Civil War era commentary to the 79th annual Momence Gladiolus Festival, which kicks off today and runs though Sunday.

The Momence High School grad stars in the just-released feature film, "Union Bound," and his friends are offering a couple of chances to see him.

"We'll have him in one of the parades. He'll be available to sign some books. And then we're hoping to draw a good crowd to the movie presentation," said Thomas McLean, a coordinator for the Momence Theater and Community Arts Center.

Jones' visit is a fundraiser for the arts center and the high school theater department, one of the extra-curricular activities being threatened by state education funding. The groups are hoping fans will buy the book for the autograph session, and sign up to attend the movie at Cinemark Movies 10 in Bourbonnais. The book signing is Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Firehouse 28 Cafe.

The movie will screen at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 31.

"We were happy to line up Momentum Momence, Taylor Dodge, Fire House 28 Cafe and GameZilla as partners in this project," McLean said. "And it's really great that Larry could come back."

It didn't sound like a challenge for Jones, who has fond memories of his years in Momence.

"Even back in Momence High School, this was the life that I dreamed of for myself," Jones said, adding he has since produced a comedy tour and has plans to take "Union Bound" to theaters as a play.

For additional information on movie reservations, visit <a href="https://www.tugg.com/events/union-bound">tugg.com/events/union-bound</a>.