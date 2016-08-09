Big Daddy has a thing for F-150

If you've got a sweet tooth and you've ever visited Momence, you probably came across George Warren. And you might have assumed he was in his natural setting, behind the window at the ice cream stand on Dixie Highway.

After all, Warren is the "Big Daddy" for whom this business was named.

But Warren has some interests beyond tenderloins and root beer floats.

"I'm probably most comfortable behind the wheel of a pickup truck," he said. And not just any truck. He prefers old Fords.

"A Ford truck was the very first vehicle I drove when I was 16," he said. "In fact, it was a 1970 Ford Ranger, pretty much like the one I've got now."

That would be the pea green and forest green "Camper Special" Warren found online in 2011. He also owns a 1969 Ford pickup, but the 1970 is special to him.

"It's only got like 47,000 miles on it. There was never any rust on it. No dents. The interior is all original," he explained. "Look at the wear on the pedals. It's like new."

And that's because the truck was parked, tied up in a California estate for about 12 years.

"When I got it, the tires were original, but they had dry rot," he said. "The paint was faded. Maybe I could have buffed it out, but I had it repainted. Well, part of it. I left the bed alone. It had a camper in it all those years."

The missing tailgate, however, was a disappointment. "I've got a new one, but it's missing some chrome. I'm looking for that and a couple of other pieces. I've got an exhaust leak too, but overall, this truck is just what I want," he said.

Because of the camper aspect, the truck came with heavy duty shocks and springs, and the big 390-cubic-inch engine. But that power isn't really put to use very often. Warren has two newer pickups he can use when there's something to haul.

"But, maybe, we'll pull a float with it in the Glad Festival parade," he said. "It's good on the road. It's not fragile. Heck, I wouldn't be afraid to drive it back out to California. But I don't haul stuff."

So, if you have a replica of the first truck you owned, are you out of the shopping mood?

"I'd still like a 1964 Mustang convertible. That's still on my list. I'd want a V-8, though, and that might be out of my reach [financially] right now."

The Speed 5:

1. Warren's Ford Ranger is part of the fifth generation of F-series designs. It was bridging the gap between the pickup's austere roots and its luxurious contemporary models. The options available in 1970 included a wood-grained tailgate, carpet and a vinyl roof.

2. There were no extended cabs in 1970. The 22-inch longer cab began in 1974. Today, almost 90 percent of pickups are built as crew cabs. Nissan has quit making the smaller version.

3. Ford pickups have appeared in TV and movies, from "Sanford and Son," to "The Real McCoys" and even the second generation of the series, "Knight Rider." In the 2008 remake, KITT, the talking Firebird, transformed into a F-150 for some off-road adventure.

4. In Mexico, the F-150 is called the "Ford Lobo."

5. The Ford pickup driven by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, in the remake of "Walking Tall," was a 1987 F-150.