29-year-old seriously injured in bike crash

A 29-year-old man was severely injured on Monday night when he struck a deer riding his motorcycle on Lowe Road about one mile south of Illinois Route 17.

Few details have been released about the crash but Kankakee County Sheriff's police said they were called out to the scene at 8:48 p.m. The man, Justin Spry, was lying in the shoulder of the road some 14 feet from Baker Creek.

Spry, a longtime employee at John Panozzo Produce in Kankakee, was airlifted to Loyola University Medical Center.

"Our manager Justin Spry was in a serious motorcycle accident last night," the shop wrote on its Facebook page. "We are all so concerned and praying for him. Please keep him in your thoughts and prayers."

An employee at the shop said Spry had undergone emergency brain surgery to reduce the swelling, but regained consciousness.