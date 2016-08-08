Teen dies in crash in Newton County

A 13-year-old boy was killed Sunday night in a crash in Newton County, Ind., after the Jeep he was riding in was hit at the intersection of 400W and 600N roads, not far from the county line.

The Newton County's Sheriff's department says the Jeep was passing a vehicle that had stopped at a stop sign when it was hit by an SUV headed south on 400W Road.

Two juveniles were ejected from the vehicle, but the 13-year-old was the only person in the crash who died. He was pronounced dead at 11:41 p.m. at Riverside Medical Center, just about an hour after the crash.

The sheriff's department has not released any names and the crash remains under investigation.