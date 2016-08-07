Bourbonnais firefighter dies in crash

A Bourbonnais firefighter died early Sunday morning in a two-car crash on 4000E Road at 2714N.

Jessica Campbell, 31, of Bourbonnais, was pronounced dead at the scene at 12:42 a.m. She was northbound when she rear-ended another vehicle.

Campbell's car rolled several times. She was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle. The other car, which contained three people, crashed into a utility pole after the initial collision. They declined treatment.

Kankakee County Coroner Bob Gessner said there were no physical indications that alcohol was involved. Illinois State Police are reconstructing the crash, which remains under investigation.

Campbell, who was off-duty during the crash, was a six-year veteran of the fire department, serving as a firefighter and paramedic. An honorary guard is standing by her body at the morgue, with her autopsy pending.

Several Bourbonnais firefighters responded to the crash and found they lost one of their own at the scene. Jim Keener, Bourbonnais' deputy fire chief, said the department still is trying to cope with Campbell's death.

"Jessica was always willing to extend a helping hand," Keener said. "She was a great mother to her two sons. She had a lot of compassion for the patients she treated in the community. Our sympathy goes out to her family. This is very tragic."