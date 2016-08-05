Kankakee County gets federal funds under the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program

Kankakee County has been chosen to receive $60,198.00 to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in the county.

The selection was made by a national board that is chaired by the Federal Emergency Management Agency and consists of representatives from The Salvation Army; American Red Cross; United Jewish Communities; Catholic Charities; National Council of Churches of Christ in the USA; and United Way of America.

A local board made of representatives of several local organizations will determine how the funds appropriated by Congress are awarded to Kankakee County will be distributed among the emergency food and shelter programs run by service agencies in the area. The local board is responsible for recommending agencies to receive these funds and any additional funds available under this phase of the program.

Under the terms of the grant, local agencies chosen to receive funds must: 1) be private voluntary nonprofits or units of government, 2) have an accounting system, 3) practice nondiscrimination, 4) have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs, and 5) if they are a private voluntary organization, they must have a voluntary board. Qualified agencies are encouraged to apply.

Public or private voluntary agencies interested in applying for the Emergency Food and Shelter Program Funds must call Barb Groth at 815-933-7883, ext. 214 for more information.

The local board will meet on Thursday, Aug. 11, at 10 a.m. in the Conference Room (Suite 208) of Kankakee County Community Services, Incorporated, 657 E. Court St.