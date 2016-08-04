Man arrested twice within hours

A Kankakee man was arrested by two separate police departments within 3 1/2 hours.

Lazerick M. Martin Jr. was first arrested by Bourbonnais police at 10:55 p.m. Sunday and was charged with misdemeanor resisting a peace officer.

He was released at 12:36 a.m. Monday after paying the required bond — $1,000, at 10 percent — at Jerome Combs Detention Center.

About an hour later, Kankakee police arrested the 23-year-old for misdemeanor battery. He was released at 9 a.m. after posting another $1,000.

As for the first arrest, Bourbonnais police were called to a domestic dispute in the 300 block of North Stadium Drive.

Martin allegedly became combative when officers were trying to handcuff him. An officer used his Taser to subdue him.

During the second arrest, Kankakee police responded to a report of a subject with a gun in the 1100 block of South Sixth Avenue.

The mother of Martin's girlfriend said Martin got into a fight with her son. She tried to break it up and alleged that Martin pushed her to the ground.

Martin allegedly told them he was going to his vehicle to get his gun. The woman and her two children went back into the house and heard a gunshot.

Police later found Thomas in the 500 block of South Washington Avenue and arrested him.

Thomas' next court date is Aug. 30.