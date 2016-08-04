Eastern Dobsonfly important for a healthy river ecosystem

This week, I had several potential topics floating around, but I couldn't decide which one sounded the most interesting. Then fate decided for me when this Eastern dobsonfly (Corydalus cornutus) fell out of the silver maple in my front yard right next to where I was standing.

I was taken aback because I wasn't sure what this creature could be, but I was pretty sure it had emerged from the polluted waters of the Rio Olympics. Turns out, it is not all that threatening and actually pretty important in a healthy river ecosystem.

As the name dobsonflies might suggest, they are not actually flies which belong to the order Diptera, but instead they belong to the order Megaloptera. Dobsonflies are indeed insects, meaning they have the traditional three body parts: head, thorax and abdomen.

The males, like pictured here, also have these incredible tusk-like mandibles that are used as courtship tools and for fighting with other males. The size of the mandibles makes it almost impossible for them to bite you. I picked up this guy several times while doing my investigating.

Females have much shorter mandibles and can bite, but generally I wouldn't worry about it.

The life cycle of this creature has several stages. They lay eggs near rivers on branches, rocks or leaf material.

After a couple weeks, they hatch into hellgrammites (the larval stage) at night. Fishermen might be familiar with these because of their productivity as a bait.

They live in this stage for a couple years under rocks in the river while eating smaller insects.

When the time is right, they go into the pupal stage and leave the water.

Unlike a butterfly or moth, they don't make a true silky cocoon, but instead they dig a little chamber in the soil.

After another month of shedding and growing, they transform from pupa stage to adult. The adult stage is very short, so I feel lucky to even have seen one.

The sole purpose of this stage is to mate. The male and female adults live less than a week, so time is of the essence and, to top that off, they are generally active only during the night.

Another cool fact is that during this brief life stage, they do not consume any food. Why waste the energy?

After mating, the male dies and the female lays eggs and joins him shortly after.

The male I found in my yard probably just got lucky and then was on his way out.

Perhaps the biggest take-away from the dobsonfly is that they are a good indicator of river health.

Most studies I looked at suggest that the larval hellgrammite is very sensitive to water pollution and won't occur in water bodies that have been compromised. It is a very good sign, then, that our Kankakee River still has them.

So, try to look past the outward appearance and embrace their ecological value.