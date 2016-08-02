Rare Plymouth gets questions, good grades

This 1933 Plymouth Coupe will make some car show visitors think they're looking at a customized 1932 Ford coupe. They see what they think is a typical Ford chopped top, doors changed over to open "suicide" style. Overall, the shape, even the rumble seat where the trunk should be ... it just screams 1932 Ford.

"But that top isn't chopped. That's the way it came. And the doors were always like that. But that's not a Ford. That's is my Plymouth," George Polletta, of Momence, explained.

The mistaken identity issues aren't over at this point. Try to pin Poletta down on his favorite car ...

"I think I've owned 31 different Chevys, and maybe 19 Corvettes."

So you can put those cars together in your sleep?

"Actually, I've worked on cars since I was 22. But I got on at the Park Forest Fire Department. And most of my spare time, I spent with old Volkswagens. I used to buy them, fix them up and sell them to pay for my other toys."

This Plymouth now tops the toy list. He found it in West Virginia. It had not just been simply restored, it was restored by an engineer with an eye for details.

"He did things the right way. He didn't just put a Chevy 454 [cubic inch engine] in it, he teamed it up with electronic overdrive. So it can be fast and economical, at least a little bit.

"He left the cool crank-out front windshield, but underneath the front end, it's got a full Chevy front clip, so it steers and handles like a dream. Inside it's got power windows, power brakes and air conditioning."

The power steering is another example of maybe over-engineering the restoration. The steering column is a tilt and telescoping model from Cadillac's top-of-the-line Eldorado. Polletta didn't want to get too garish, though. He found a wood steering wheel for it.

Everywhere you look, the engineering reveals changes that Polletta respects. For example, the fabric insert is no longer part of the roof line. And it looks smoother without it. Some folks suggest he upgrade to some custom wheels, but Polletta likes the old-fashioned look of the wire wheels the original restoration process gave the car.

Poletta noted that the car still feels new to him, so he's still going through for little improvements he can make.

But is there anything he can't do?

"Well, I can't let the grandkids drive it. It's got too much power. It would be too tempting for them," he said.

The Fast 5:

1. The 1932 Plymouth was the only car to show a sales increase throughout 1931. Depression era buyers seemed to appreciate the car, even with a four-cylinder engine. In 1933, the car was redesigned with a new six-cylinder engine. And that engine, with some modifications, was used until 1959.

2. There was a 1933 Plymouth in the movie "The Color Purple," but the most famous movie Plymouth probably was the 1958 Fury in "Christine." Film experts note that the Fury had two stand-ins during the car's rampage. They used a Savoy and a Belvedere, as well.

3. The Plymouth was making a name for itself in the 1930s. It moved to No. 2 in sales, behind the Chevrolet and ahead of Ford.

4. Selling for $495 — down from $735, the 1928 Plymouth's selling price — the 1933 Plymouth still offered some upscale options. According to the brochure, you could order one with ash trays, a shade for the rear window, and a large, adjustable sun visor for the driver, even a "Kool Kushion" seat pad and an umbrella and case.

5. The last Plymouths were produced in 2001.