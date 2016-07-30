How a Bourbonnais mom helped a French couple have a baby

Twenty hours had passed since they found out their son was about to be born, but Pierre Desaulles and Matthieu Sucheyre, a gay couple living in France, didn't feel tired from their eight-hour flight from Paris and the trek from Midway Airport.

Finally, after more than a decade of waiting, thousands of miles of traveling and a range of emotions just as long, the couple was at Presence St. Mary's Hospital in Kankakee, holding their newborn son, Richie.

"We read all the books, but nothing can describe that moment when you hold your child for the first time," Matthieu said. "There we were with our son. We couldn't sleep that night because we were so excited. It was beautiful, and we couldn't have done it without the generosity of our American family."

By American family, Matthieu meant Morgen and Dustin Carroll's family. Morgen, a 30-year-old mother of two from Bourbonnais, was Richie's surrogate mother. She couldn't help but smile as Pierre and Matthieu held the son she birthed after 17 hours of labor.

It was a moment 18 months and two pregnancies in the making. It wasn't just a business relationship centered around producing a kid. It was genuinely more heartfelt.

"We became a family," Pierre said. "We all have someone in common. We all did this together. It's a very unique relationship that covers thousands of miles. It's amazing how our families became one."

<strong>'Something meaningful'</strong>

Pierre, 36, and Matthieu, 35, knew they wanted to have a child when they started dating 12 years ago. They celebrated their civil union in 2009 and got married in December 2014.

They started looking for a surrogate mother a couple months before their marriage after years of saving up. Before they knew it, they were anxiously waiting to meet a possible match on Skype in January 2015.

On the other end was Morgen and her family. The initial conversations were awkward, but Morgen's infant daughter, Olivia, took charge. She broke the ice by asking to speak with Pierre and Matthieu. Meanwhile, her brother, John, interrupted with a few cries to ease the moment.

Nonetheless, Morgen was ready. She just got laid off as a correctional officer at the Jerome Combs Detention Center in Kankakee, and she and her husband, Dustin, had talked about surrogacy after having their two kids, thanks to some "gut-wrenching stories" in a Chicken Soup book.

"I wanted to do something meaningful with my life," Morgen said. "I was laid off and after reading those stories when I was pregnant with Olivia, I wanted to help someone have the child they wanted and could love."

So, Morgen headed to Circle Surrogacy in Connecticut and got artificially inseminated with a donor's egg and Pierre's sperm. But the first try resulted in a miscarriage — Morgen's first. That didn't deter her from trying again.

"I didn't know how to process it," Morgen said. "I blamed myself for losing their baby, but they felt bad for me. We supported each other and grieved together. That's what families do."

<strong>'Perfect timing'</strong>

It was almost Easter, and Pierre and Matthieu were in the United States for their son's ultrasound. Afterward, they met all of Morgen and Dustin's family.

Four months later, they were back in the U.S., holding their son, Richie, who was supposed to be born on July 23.

Richie's timing couldn't have been better. His parents flew into Chicago as expected, but that wasn't the only convenience.

A week later, <a href="http://www.daily-journal.com/news/local/good-samaritan-police-rouse-sleeping-family-during-fire-in-bourbonnais/article_507125fc-323b-5621-9dad-8051bd418baa.html">a house fire</a> displaced the Carrolls from their rental home in Bourbonnais. If it weren't for a passerby and police officer, Dustin said the family might not be here.

"Richie clearly had a plan," Morgen said. "I don't know how we would have gotten out of the burning house if I was still pregnant. After he was born, we closed on a house. He had perfect timing."

After the fire, the Carrolls moved into the Holiday Inn Express in Bourbonnais, where Pierre, Matthieu and Richie were staying. The French couple has acted like uncles for Olivia, now 4 years old, and John, now 3, and Olivia and John have been like cousins to Richie.

On Wednesday, John helped change Richie's diaper. He and Olivia frequently peek into Richie's baby carriage to elicit smiles.

And like any first-time parents, Pierre and Matthieu still are learning as they go. It seems as if Richie was born knowing he's going to Paris; he stays up all night in Bourbonnais. But, he's eating well and adding to his 6-pound, 15-ounce birth weight.

"He's keeping us busy," Matthieu admitted, "but we're enjoying every minute of it. Morgen has helped us a lot, and Dustin has been giving us parenting advice. They're great family members."

<strong>'One family'</strong>

Pierre, Matthieu and Richie are flying back to Paris on Tuesday and moving into a new home soon after, but that won't be the last time they see the Carrolls.

Morgen and Dustin already plan on sending Olivia and John to Paris during the summer to be with their French family. They're also thinking about an extensive European trip when Richie gets older.

"You hear stories about how surrogates don't stay in-touch with families they gave children to. That's not us," Dustin said. "We want absolutely everything to do with Richie. We want to go to his graduation. We want to see him on Skype whenever we can.

"The way we see it, we extended our family. We added three great family members, and they're going to be great parents to Richie."

Morgen said she's not sure if or when she'll do it again, but she's committed to Pierre and Matthieu if they want a second child.

"They loved us, and we love them," Morgen said. "We're all family, and we're going to be there for each other like we've been since we first met. We're one family."