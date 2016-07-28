Bourbonnais woman dies in crash after watching son's Little League game

A Bourbonnais woman headed back from Moline after watching her son play in a state Little League tournament, was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 near LaSalle early on Thursday morning.

Jamie Leech, 37, lost control and rolled her vehicle several times before landing in a ditch sometime around 6:40 a.m.

Leech was commuting from Moline where her son was a member of Bradley-Bourbonnais American's All-Star squad that has been participating in the Little League 9-10 State Tournament. B-B American advanced to the championship game with a 5-1 win over Streator on Wednesday night.

After news of the fatal crash, B-B American attempted to concede the championship, but the opposing team, Hinsdale, elected to share the trophy.