Bears camp changes this year

The Chicago Bears summer camp in Bourbonnais will be different for two key reasons this year — one which fans will notice and one they likely will not.

First, the camp will be condensed because the team will travel to Foxborough, Mass., to practice for two days — Aug. 15-16 — against the New England Patriots.

These practices will precede the second pre-season game on Aug. 18 where the Patriots will host the Bears. So in effect, this year's camp at Olivet Nazarene University is one week shorter than the typical stay.

Secondly, this camp will be the first in which Gary Griffin will not be in charge. Griffin, 57, a 35-year ONU employee and most recently its director of university relations, retired on May 1. That move means Matt Whitis, the school's director of buildings and grounds, will be quarterbacking the camp for the first time since it moved to Olivet in 2002.

"This camp was really Gary's brainchild. He is a large reason why this has happened," Whitis, 44, said Friday while coordinating final preparations in advance of Bears' players and staff arrival early next week. "Gary will definitely be missed."

The 10 scheduled practices will not be much different in terms of the fans' experience. For the 9:35 a.m. practices, gates open at 8:30 a.m. and close at 12:30 p.m. For the 11:15 a.m. practices, gates open at 10 a.m. and close at 2 p.m.

Practice sessions on the school's four fields are set for 1 hour, 55 minutes.

Mother Nature is also not aiding final preparations, Whitis said.

"We've been dodging storms, but things are going well," he said.

Even with the shorter camp schedule, Whitis and the Bears are expecting crowds in the 75,000 to 100,000 range.

"This camp is not going to be all that much different. There are no real major tweaks or changes. Although the camp is shorter, everything is still being offered. We haven't lost anything," Whitis said.

Thursday July 28 — No pads 9:35 - 11:30 a.m. Gates open from 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Friday July 29 — No pads 11:15 a.m. - 1:10 p.m. Gates open from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Saturday July 30 — 1st padded practice | Kids Day/Run With Staley 9:35 - 11:30 a.m.

Sunday July 31 — Vamos Bears Day 11:15 a.m. - 1:10 p.m.

Monday August 1 — 9:35 - 11:30 a.m.

Tuesday August 2 — NO PRACTICE

Wednesday August 3 — Ladies Day 11:15 a.m. - 1:10 p.m.

Thursday August 4 — 9:35 - 11:30 a.m.

Friday August 5 — Bears Blue & Orange Friday 11:15 a.m. - 1:10 p.m.

Saturday August 6 — Meijer Family Fest 9 a.m. Soldier Field

Sunday August 7 — NO PRACTICE

Monday August 8 — Armed Forces Day 11:15 a.m. - 1:10 p.m.

Tuesday August 9 — Final public practice in Bourbonnais | Youth Football Day 9:35 - 11:30 a.m.

Wednesday August 10 — NO PRACTICE

Thursday August 11 — Bears vs. Broncos 7 p.m. Soldier Field

Friday August 12 — NO PRACTICE

Saturday August 13 — Practice at Halas Hall

Sunday August 14 — Practice at Halas Hall

Monday August 15 — Practice at New England Patriots

Tuesday August 16 — Practice at New England Patriots

Wednesday August 17 — NO PRACTICE

Thursday August 18 — Bears at Patriots 7 pm Gillette Stadium

<strong>Practice dates and times are subject to change at any time.</strong>