Kankakee County vying for immigration detention center

Kankakee County is trying once more to win a federal contract to jail up to 700 immigrants facing deportation — a deal that would boost profits from its rent-a-call program.

U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement is considering six proposals from across the Midwest to secure a single facility with 700 prison cells. The news comes at the same time that a private corrections company, Management and Training Corp. of Centerville, Utah, says it is considering building a detention center in Pembroke Township.

"It would be a shot in the arm for us and the county as a whole,” said Sheriff Mike Downey, of the county's proposal.

The county jail earned about $88 million between 2005 and 2015 through the rent-a-cell program housing inmates from federal agencies and other counties, according to county records. The program earns a profit in addition to subsidizing the cost of housing Kankakee County's inmates. But the program's profit margin has shrunk significantly in recent years as federal agencies have been making fewer arrests.

Downey told the county's public safety committee about the ICE proposal on Thursday, which at this point, only is an information request by the federal agency preceding a formal one. But if it came to fruition, the deal potentially could help the county with its financial crisis and pay for construction of 300 new cells, he said.

The county jail's capacity is 468 inmates and the old county jail in downtown Kankakee — which is being mothballed — can hold 200 inmates. The county jail could be expanded by 300 cells in an unfinished shell being used for storage to meet the federal agency's needs, Downey said.

But the rent-a-cell program has been a tough balancing act for county officials. Convincing the county board to expand the jail won't be easy.

While propping up the county financially it has been hard to predict how many inmates the program draws. In turn, that makes it difficult to predict the program's revenues and how many corrections officers are needed. Low staffing levels at the jail because of layoffs and a hiring freeze have left corrections officers working multiple 16 hour shifts — leading to a recent labor union grievance.

Downey said ICE would make Kankakee County the center point for all of its detainees in the Midwest, creating more stable finances and staffing levels.

“The difficult part of this business is a guarantee,” Downey said. The county recently had to turn down an offer to take 40 inmates from Cook County because there aren't enough corrections officers to man the downtown jail. That meant the loss of $75,000 per month.

James Stauffenburg, a board member who represents Manteno, asked whether the county might rent the undeveloped part of the county jail or the jail in downtown Kankakee to the Utah company. Downey said renting would be highly problematic because the county would remain on the hook for lawsuits.

“A private company looks to cut every corner they can,” Downey said. “It remains a liability for the sheriff.”