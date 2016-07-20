Showing cows was the pinnacle of a childhood in Chebanse

When I was a child, the Iroquois County Fair was the highlight of my summer. I worked on my passport around the world and photography 4-H projects all year, and I started to bond with my show cow in March, bottle feeding her, brushing her and leading her around in a circle.

My family has showed dairy cattle at the Iroquois County Fair for generations, and I never debated whether I would follow suit. Yes, I complained — probably more than others — about working with the cattle on 90 degree days, waking up at 5 a.m. on show day, loading everything up at the end of the week and having to sit in the dusty barn and pick up manure.

But, I still loved it most of the time, and for a lot of reasons.

Staying in a camper on the fairgrounds with my friends probably was my favorite part. Most of my friends also showed livestock, and those who didn't, just stayed with me, and loved being a farm kid for a week. Living in the middle of the country, I was unable to walk or ride my bike to my friends' houses, but at the fair I was able to walk to my friend's camper whenever I wanted. And there was plenty of stuff for us to do. We were never bored with the carnival rides, rodeo, demo derby, queen pageant and dance.

The even greater things about the fair were the things I didn't notice at the time. Showing cattle taught me how to care for animals, how to work hard, that, sometimes, you just have to do things you really don't want to do (such as scooping up endless cow pies), showmanship and taking pride in your work. Showing cattle even gave me a chance to bond with my dad and share interest in something he is passionate about.

My other 4-H projects kept my brain active in the summer, taught me how to work on a deadline, gave me interview skills long before I would ever need them and educated me on topics that school did not.

As I grew older, other things became more important than the fair. I got my license and could see my friends year round, sitting in a barn became less appealing, I didn't want to spend time in a cramped camper, I got a job and the last year I did it, I was taking two summer classes at Kankakee Community College and had to drive back and forth from Kankakee to Crescent multiple times per day.

This will be the first year, since I was 7, I won't be showing at the fair. It feels strange.

I might go to the fairgrounds one night. But on most days, I will stay in the air conditioning, doing adult things that are much less exciting than riding The Zipper or holding the bunnies at the petting zoo.