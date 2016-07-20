Iroquois County Fair 2016 schedule

<strong>Today</strong>

4 p.m. Livestock arrival

5 & 7 p.m. Rhinestone Roper – Free act

6-10 p.m. Arm Band Special on Midway ($22)

7:45 p.m. Flag rising/presentation of 4-H lubs

8 p.m. Fair Queen Pageant Contest – Stage Arena

<strong>Thursday</strong>

8 a.m. All Livestock in Place

8 a.m. Pork Premiere Class – (4-H & Open)

8 a.m. 4-H Swine and Born & Bred (Following Premiere)

8 a.m. Dairy – Open, Junior & 4-H

8 a.m. Goats – (Dairy & Pygmy) 4-H, Junior

9 a.m. Horse & Pony Show – 4-H & Junior (Halter Classes)

9 a.m. 4-H General Projects – by Club

9 a.m. 4-H Horticulture Projects (Crop & Gardening)

9:30 a.m. Ag Products – Junior & Open Class

9:30 a.m. Culinary – Open & Junior

9:30 a.m. Fine Arts & Textiles – Open & Junior

9:30 a.m. Floriculture – Open & Junior

1 p.m. Fun & Games – Stage Arena

1:30 p.m. General 4-H Projects by club continued

2 p.m. 4-H Dog Obedience/Conformation Show

2, 5 &7 p.m. Rhinestone Roper – Free Act

7:30 p.m. Demolition Derby

<strong>Friday</strong>

8 a.m. Beef – Open & Junior

8 a.m. Sheep – 4-H & Junior

8 a.m. Swine – Junior

8 a.m. Meat Goats – 4-H & Junior

8 a.m. Poultry – Open, Junior, 4-H & FFA

9 a.m. Draft Horses Show – Halter Classes

9 a.m. 4-H & Jr. Horse & Pony Show (Riding Classes)

10 a.m. 4-H Flowers & Horticulture Displays (assigned times)

Noon Draft Horse Show – Hitch Classes

1:30 p.m. 4-H Clothing Revue

2, 5 & 7 p.m. Rhinestone Roper – Free Act

6-10 p.m. Buck Night on the Midway – $1 per ride

6:30 p.m. Talent Show – 4-H Center

7:30 p.m. C Bar Rodeo – Stage arena

<strong>Saturday</strong>

8 a.m. Beef – 4-H

8 a.m. Swine – Open

8 a.m. Sheep – Open

9 a.m. Western Horse & Pony Show – Gaming classes

9 a.m. 4-H Food, Nutrition & Health Judging – by club

9:30 a.m. Rabbits – 4-H & Junior

11:30 a.m. Annual Tractor Ride

1 p.m. Ronald McDonald – sponsored by McDonald's

1-5 p.m. All Midway Rides – One ticket less per ride

3 p.m. Food Auction – 4-H Center

2, 5 & 7 p.m. Rhinestone Roper – Free act

4 p.m. Costume Goat Lead – Show Barn

6-8 p.m. Dog Agility Judging – Show Barn

7:30 p.m. "Figure 8" Demolition Derby

<strong>Sunday</strong>

8 a.m. Rabbits – Open & Youth ARBA

9 a.m. Western Horse and Pony Show (Pleasure Classes)

9:30 a.m. All Faith Church Service – 4-H Center "Natural High"

12:30 p.m. Tractor & Truck Pull – Stage arena

1-4 p.m. Ford-Iroquois Pork Cook-Off Contest

1-4 p.m. Quilt Show – 4-H Center

1-5 p.m. Arm Band Special on Midway – $22

2 p.m. Open Class Style Judging & Show – 4-H Center

4 p.m. Costume Sheep Lead Class – Show barn

2 & 5 p.m. Rhinestone Roper – Free act

5 p.m. Master Showman Contest (west of Horse Barn)

6 p.m. ITPA Tractor Pull – Stage arena

<strong>Monday</strong>

8 a.m. Section 10 FFA Vo-AG Fair – All Dept. except poultry

1:15 p.m. Sale Barn – Announcements, awards & introductions

1:30 p.m. Livestock Sale

Iroquois County Fair Petting Zoo and Rhinestone Roper – Daily at the Fair

For more information, visit the website iroquoiscofair.com