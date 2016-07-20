Iroquois County Fair 2016 schedule

<strong>Today</strong>
4 p.m. Livestock arrival
5 & 7 p.m. Rhinestone Roper – Free act
6-10 p.m. Arm Band Special on Midway ($22)
7:45 p.m. Flag rising/presentation of 4-H lubs
8 p.m. Fair Queen Pageant Contest – Stage Arena
<strong>Thursday</strong>
8 a.m. All Livestock in Place
8 a.m. Pork Premiere Class – (4-H & Open)
8 a.m. 4-H Swine and Born & Bred (Following Premiere)
8 a.m. Dairy – Open, Junior & 4-H
8 a.m. Goats – (Dairy & Pygmy) 4-H, Junior
9 a.m. Horse & Pony Show – 4-H & Junior (Halter Classes)
9 a.m. 4-H General Projects – by Club
9 a.m. 4-H Horticulture Projects (Crop & Gardening)
9:30 a.m. Ag Products – Junior & Open Class
9:30 a.m. Culinary – Open & Junior
9:30 a.m. Fine Arts & Textiles – Open & Junior
9:30 a.m. Floriculture – Open & Junior
1 p.m. Fun & Games – Stage Arena
1:30 p.m. General 4-H Projects by club continued
2 p.m. 4-H Dog Obedience/Conformation Show
2, 5 &7 p.m. Rhinestone Roper – Free Act
7:30 p.m. Demolition Derby
<strong>Friday</strong>
8 a.m. Beef – Open & Junior
8 a.m. Sheep – 4-H & Junior
8 a.m. Swine – Junior
8 a.m. Meat Goats – 4-H & Junior
8 a.m. Poultry – Open, Junior, 4-H & FFA
9 a.m. Draft Horses Show – Halter Classes
9 a.m. 4-H & Jr. Horse & Pony Show (Riding Classes)
10 a.m. 4-H Flowers & Horticulture Displays (assigned times)
Noon Draft Horse Show – Hitch Classes
1:30 p.m. 4-H Clothing Revue
2, 5 & 7 p.m. Rhinestone Roper – Free Act
6-10 p.m. Buck Night on the Midway – $1 per ride
6:30 p.m. Talent Show – 4-H Center
7:30 p.m. C Bar Rodeo – Stage arena
<strong>Saturday</strong>
8 a.m. Beef – 4-H
8 a.m. Swine – Open
8 a.m. Sheep – Open
9 a.m. Western Horse & Pony Show – Gaming classes
9 a.m. 4-H Food, Nutrition & Health Judging – by club
9:30 a.m. Rabbits – 4-H & Junior
11:30 a.m. Annual Tractor Ride
1 p.m. Ronald McDonald – sponsored by McDonald's
1-5 p.m. All Midway Rides – One ticket less per ride
3 p.m. Food Auction – 4-H Center
2, 5 & 7 p.m. Rhinestone Roper – Free act
4 p.m. Costume Goat Lead – Show Barn
6-8 p.m. Dog Agility Judging – Show Barn
7:30 p.m. "Figure 8" Demolition Derby
<strong>Sunday</strong>
8 a.m. Rabbits – Open & Youth ARBA
9 a.m. Western Horse and Pony Show (Pleasure Classes)
9:30 a.m. All Faith Church Service – 4-H Center "Natural High"
12:30 p.m. Tractor & Truck Pull – Stage arena
1-4 p.m. Ford-Iroquois Pork Cook-Off Contest
1-4 p.m. Quilt Show – 4-H Center
1-5 p.m. Arm Band Special on Midway – $22
2 p.m. Open Class Style Judging & Show – 4-H Center
4 p.m. Costume Sheep Lead Class – Show barn
2 & 5 p.m. Rhinestone Roper – Free act
5 p.m. Master Showman Contest (west of Horse Barn)
6 p.m. ITPA Tractor Pull – Stage arena
<strong>Monday</strong>
8 a.m. Section 10 FFA Vo-AG Fair – All Dept. except poultry
1:15 p.m. Sale Barn – Announcements, awards & introductions
1:30 p.m. Livestock Sale
Iroquois County Fair Petting Zoo and Rhinestone Roper – Daily at the Fair
For more information, visit the website iroquoiscofair.com