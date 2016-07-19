He has a firsthand view of the convention

The first night of the first national political convention Jim Devors has ever attended is something he won't soon forget.

"Exciting first day of the convention,'' the Aroma Park resident wrote in an email. He is in Cleveland serving as a delegate for Donald Trump, who is about to officially secure the Republican nomination even though some present in the convention hall Monday still were trying to stop his bid.

"A last ditch attempt by the never Trump delegates added some unnecessary drama to the afternoon session,'' Devors wrote in reference to an attempt to force a roll call vote of delegates, which could have potentially changed the rules and siphoned off enough Trump delegates to place his nomination in doubt.

But the roll call vote never materialized, and the focus shifted to the speakers who took the microphone during the evening.

"The theme was "Make America Safe Again," Devors wrote. "I think Rudy Giuliani and Sheriff David Clarke were the two best, but the parents of victims of illegal immigrants were powerful speakers. Finally, Melania Trump gave a nice speech.''

Devors, who sent the email early this morning, made no reference to accusations that Melania plagiarized a previous speech by Michelle Obama.

Devors, 47, is one of numerous Trump delegates who have become active in politics for the first time. Rita Gaus, of Buckingham, is another, and she was featured in the most recent Weekend Edition of the Daily Journal.

Devors will share other experiences from the convention with the Daily Journal during the course of the week.