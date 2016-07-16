Police here rarely fire their weapon, and never want to

Ken McCabe had his service pistol aimed at the man holding a rifle in his hands.

It was 2:30 a.m., it was the early 1990s and Kankakee was on the map for its historically high murder rate. McCabe and his partner had just arrested a man on murder charges on Station Street when he heard a clicking sound.

The man with the rifle — it turned out to be a BB gun — was shooting out streetlights. McCabe yelled for him to drop his weapon but was ready to shoot.

Eventually, he dropped the air rifle, and McCabe's hands shook as the adrenaline level lowered.

"I lost some sleep over that incident," said McCabe, who was a Kankakee police officer at the time and now is a chief Kankakee County Sheriff's deputy. "I very well could have killed him. He was inches away from being shot, and I would have had to live with it.

"No police officer ever wants to go through that. I've never met one who went to work wanting to shoot someone."

That was the closest he came to firing his weapon at another person. To this day, he wonders what would have happened if he pulled the trigger.

As the country confronts an environment where police are both villains and victims -- under scrutiny for several high-profile fatal shootings -- McCabe and other officers feel the narrative has been unfairly construed.

Unholstering a weapon is not only a last resort — a cop never wants to have to do it.

"Police are humans just like everyone else," said Larry Osenga, a former cop who was shot in the line of duty while serving on the Kankakee Police Department in 1989. "They're not robots.

"Some people want to paint them like characters from the Wild West. That's far from the truth. Police have a split-second to make a decision that will be reviewed for years after the fact. They all want to get home to their families, just like everyone else."

<strong>Aftermath of a shooting</strong>

Elli Petacque Montgomery has counseled police officers and war veterans for more than 20 years. As the director of mental health advocacy for the Cook County Sheriff's Department, she interviews deputies who had to fire their weapons in the line of duty.

"I've never experienced an officer who did not feel remorse after having to fire their weapon," Petacque Montgomery said. "Police don't go to work wanting to shoot someone. They are trained and prepared to do so if they have to, but it can be extremely stressful for them.

"Sometimes they feel angry for seeing their partner get injured or a civilian hurting another civilian right in front of them. They feel guilty for shooting someone, even though it was the only choice they had — even if they did it to protect a hostage. It's not easy for them to live with.

"The irony is that the community feels the same loss and pain as the officers do."

Petacque Montgomery said it's natural for officers to have anxiety after a shooting. Common symptoms include loss of sleep, loss of appetite and concern of perception.

Osenga is familiar with those feelings. He was shot in the right shoulder while pursuing a murder suspect. That was the only time Osenga fired his weapon during his 30-year career in law enforcement.

"It changed me," said Osenga, who said his right shoulder sustained permanent damage from the shooting. "It made me more emotional than I was prior to that incident. I get upset. You try to cope with it, but it affects you, and it affects your family.

"I don't think anyone goes to work hoping such a life-altering experience happens to them."

<strong>How police are training</strong>

Departments have been emphasizing de-escalation over confrontation so that their officers do not have to resort to their firearms.

The goal of de-escalation techniques is to calm people down so they can make rational decisions rather than act out of emotion. The Kankakee County Sheriff's Department deploys crisis intervention officers for that purpose.

Last month, the New York City Police Department, the nation's largest department, announced it will establish use of force rules that embrace de-escalation. According to the department's <a href="http://www.nyc.gov/html/nypd/downloads/pdf/analysis_and_planning/nypd_annual_firearms_discharge_report_2014V2.pdf">2014 firearm discharge report</a>, only 58 of the department's 34,857 officers intentionally fired their service weapons during 35 incidents.

That resulted in eight deaths and 14 injuries by police gunfire. Meanwhile, two police officers were killed by gunfire, and two were injured.

Community involvement also is part of mitigating violent crime. That includes the Special Olympics Torch Run, Cop on a Roof campaigns or having school resource officers.

Earlier this week, Bourbonnais Patrolman Dylan Phelps — in uniform — played basketball with a group of kids.

"I pray that I never have to fire my weapon," said Phelps, 24. "I never want hurt someone or go through that scrutiny on national media. No officer goes to work wanting to fire his weapon. If he does, he should be stripped of his badge.

"I like to get out in the community and show the people we have sworn to protect that we are everyday people like them. I hope that enables me to never have to fire my weapon at someone."