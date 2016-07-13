5 facts that prove Pokémon Go is eating the world

It's official. Pokémon Go is taking the world by storm. The long dreamed-of Pokémon augmented reality game — whose roots might have been in a Google April Fool's prank from 2014 — landed on Android and iOS on July 6. Less than a week later, it's become a worldwide phenomenon despite the fact it's officially available only in Australia, New Zealand and the United States.

Here's how Nintendo's first major mobile game is dominating smartphone users around the globe:

<strong>Already bigger than Tinder</strong>

Pokémon Go came out on July 6, and by July 7 it was on more Android phones in the United States than dating app Tinder, according to SimilarWeb. A day later, on July 8, a whopping 5.16 percent of all Android devices in the U.S. were rocking Pokémon Go.

<strong>Pokémon Go is eating your brain</strong>

A staggering 60 percent of Android users in the U.S. are playing the game every single day, SimilarWeb says. That is amazing, and the game apparently is matching Twitter in terms of daily user numbers.

<strong>Nearly an hour a day</strong>

As of July 8, Pokémon Go players on Android were playing an average of 43 minutes and 23 seconds per day, according to SimilarWeb. That's almost the average amount of time people spend on Facebook every day.

<strong>If you upload it, they will come</strong>

The rest of the world wasn't willing to wait for Pokémon Go's official international rollout. When APKMirror uploaded the app to its servers, users came looking for it in droves. (APKMirror is an unofficial site where you can download Android apps, or APK packages, and sideload them onto your phone.) SimilarWeb says APKMirror received about 600,000 visits on July 5. That number jumped to 4 million on July 6.

<strong>Pokémon Go fallout</strong>

Pokémon Go isn't all fun and games, however. The app also is having some odd side effects. Recently, it was reported that particularly savvy criminals were luring unsuspecting gamers to remote locations in order to rob them. Online criminals also are attempting to lure unsuspecting Android users into downloading fake versions of the game loaded with malware — something to keep in mind if you resort to an unofficial download in a country where Pokémon Go hasn't been released yet.