14 acts, 14 BBQ contestants, thousands expected at BBQ Fest this weekend

It's time for BBQ Fest, the annual summertime bash in Kankakee that marries ribs, rides and a lineup of nostalgic acts from the 1980s and '90s. The third day, devoted to country, is a big draw, too.

In total, River Road Park, right next to Kankakee Community College, will see 14 musical acts, a carnival, a car, truck and motorcycle show, a bean bag tournament, a BBQ competition with 14 competitors, 12 non-BBQ food vendors and 21 merchandise vendors. Last year, 13,000 people came to the event.

"It's looking like great weather," said Shaun Kelly, one of the fest's promoters. "This is the best lineup in the history of BBQ Fest."

You can either buy tickets at the gate or beforehand at Roger's Tattoo in Bradley, Ryleigh's Cafe in Manteno, Status Salon and Day Spa in Bourbonnais, The Village Pub in Bradley, The Looney Bin in Bradley, 360 in Kankakee or online.

Gates open at 4 p.m. on Thursday, with general admission tickets costing $10 and V.I.P. tickets costing $20. Children 2 and under get in free. Free parking and unlimited free carnival rides with admission will also be available all three days.

This is the first time the Kankakee Valley Park Foundation is running BBQ, following a criminal investigation into the person who organized it before, Roy Collins, the former director of the Kankakee Valley Park District. Collins has since resigned and the fundraising arm took over the event. This year the talent alone is costing $125,000, according to Kelly.

<strong>Thursday:</strong>

5-6:30 p.m. — BBQ Fest Karaoke Contest

6:30-7 p.m. — Donnie Lee Strickland

7:05-7:45 p.m. — Usual Chaos

8:15-9 p.m. — Luxury Pork

9:30-10:30 p.m. — Saliva

Gates open at 12 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Early bird tickets are available the first three hours of Friday and Saturday for $10, general admission tickets for the rest of the day are $25 and V.I.P. tickets cost $40.

<strong>Friday:</strong>

2-4 p.m. — BBQ Competition Judging

6-7 p.m. — Poison'd Crue

7:30-8:30 p.m. — Another Last Year

9-10 p.m. — Quiet Riot

10:30-11:30 p.m. — Vince Neil from Motley Crue

<strong>Saturday:</strong>

Noon-4 p.m. — Car, Truck and Motorcycle Show

Noon-12:45 p.m. — Bean Bag Tournament

4-4:40 p.m. — Forgotten Highway

4:45-5:05 p.m. — Donnie Lee Strickland

5:15-5:55 p.m. — Stephen Neal

6:20-7 p.m. — Jason Miller

7:30-8:15 p.m. — Sister C

8:45-9:45 p.m. — Brothers Osborne

10:15-11:30 p.m. — Frankie Ballard

<em><strong>Correction, July 13, 2016:</strong></em>

<em><strong>An earlier version of this story attributed the statement on the total cost of the bands to the wrong person. </strong></em>

<strong>Saliva</strong> was introduced to the music world in 2001 when they released their certified gold-selling album "Every Six Seconds." They even received a Grammy nomination in 2002 for their song "Your Disease." Saliva has since then toured the world with bands like Aerosmith and KISS. Some of their hit songs are "Raise Up," "Always," "In It to Win It" and "Rest in Pieces."

<strong>Luxury Pork</strong> is a band from Darien that covers classic rock, funk, soul and country music. They cover all sorts of bands, including Grace Potter, The Red Hot Chili Peppers and The Rolling Stones. Plus, they have plenty of cowbell!

<strong>Usual Chaos</strong> is a local rock group that has previously played at places like The Looney Bin, and has even had their music played on WGFA 94.1. You may have heard their songs "After Party" or "Best Is Yet To Come."

<strong>Donnie Lee Strickland</strong>, a country singer from North Carolina, likens his sound to Josh Turner. Strickland has performed as a special guest at the Ernest Tubb Midnite Jamboree in Nashville, Tenn., starred in the Loretta Lynn and Friends' "Remembering Conway" concert at Lynn's ranch and was featured at Tanya Tucker's Birthday Bash. "Another Side of You" is listed as his hit song.

<strong>Vince Neil</strong> was the lead singer of popular '80s heavy metal band Motley Crue. Neil has also had multiple appearances on film and television, including the reality show "The Surreal Life." Hit songs include "Shout at the Devil," "Girls, Girls, Girls" and "Dr. Feelgood."

<strong>Quiet Riot</strong> is the first heavy metal band to top the Billboard pop chart at No. 1. The band was formed in 1980 and became a great success. Hit songs include "Cum On Feel the Noize" and "Bang Your Head (Metal Health)."

<strong>Another Lost Year</strong> is a North Carolina active rock quintet. Their music has appeared on the NFL Network, the television show Best Ink and MTV. They spent five consecutive weeks on Sirius XM Octane's weekly countdown. You may have heard their songs "War on the Inside" and "Broken."

<strong>Poison'd Crue</strong> is an '80s glam rock cover band. The individual musicians in the band have found great success playing for bands like Great White and Ted Nugent and making music for ESPN's SportsCenter.

<strong>Frankie Ballard</strong> is a country-rock singer who's album was listed on Rolling Stone's Top 25 Country Albums of the Year. He was also placed on Entertainment Weekly's Top 5, People Magazine's People Picks and Raves, and has performed on TODAY and Live with Kelly. You may have heard his Top 20 single "It All Started With a Beer."

<strong>Brothers Osborne</strong> is a country duo of brothers from a small fishing town in Maryland. Bob Seger, Hank Williams, Tom Petty and George Jones are some of their influences. Their hits include "Stay a Little Longer" and "Rum."

<strong>Sister C</strong> is a trio of sisters with music that's country with an edgy twist. The trio competed on The X Factor and then moved to Nashville. They list their influences as The Dixie Chicks, Merle Haggard, Willie Nelson and George Strait. Their current single, "Faint of Heart," was produced by Lee Brice and has received praise from Rolling Stone Country, Nash Country Weekly, The Boot and Taste of Country.

<strong>Forgotten Highway</strong> is a band that combines guitar sounds of the '50s with modern country and acoustic instruments to make a unique country sound. They have opened for Gary Allan and .38 Special.

<strong>Stephen Neal</strong> is a country singer who has opened for musicians like Jana Kramer, Chris Young and Craig Wayne Boyd. You may have heard his songs "Hell Yeah" and "I Just Drive."

<strong>The Jason Miller Band</strong> is a group that plays their original country songs along with songs from other genres. They were formed in Mississippi in 2012 by Jason Miller, a lifetime musician who was previously apart of the band Crossin Dixon. Jackson Free Press named them the Best Country Band of 2015.

