Northfield Square sold but price undisclosed

Northfield Square mall in Bradley is changing hands — again.

The 527,000-square-foot shopping complex along Illinois Route 50 has been sold to Namdar Realty Group of Great Neck, N.Y. The company also will manage the property.

The acquisition took place last week, but has not yet been recorded with the Kankakee County Recorder of Deeds office — keeping the sales price quiet for now.

Former mall manager John Benton, who worked for Spinoso Real Estate Group of North Syracuse, N.Y., as the Northfield manager, confirmed Monday he left the mall about two weeks ago. He's managing a mall in Michigan.

Namdar is a privately held commercial real estate investment and management firm. It owns more than 15 million square feet of commercial real estate, according to its website. Its portfolio includes a number of retail centers, as well as medical and office buildings.

Among the retail locations are Norwood Square Shopping Center in Park Forest; Mall of the Bluffs, Council Bluffs, Iowa; Lenox Square Shopping Center, Richmond, Mich.; and North Eastwood Shopping Center, Indianapolis, Ind.

Northfield Square had been under the ownership of C.W. Capital, of Bethesda, Md., since late summer 2014. Spinoso management came on board a short time later.

Constructed in 1989 and opened in August 1990, the mall has long struggled to gain success.

Bradley Mayor Bruce Adams has not yet spoken to the ownership group.