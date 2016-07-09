Community Calendar: July 9, 2016

Saturday, July 9

Farmers' Market coupons distributed, 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at KCCSI, 657 E. Court St., Kankakee. 815-933-7883. Coupons for senior citizens age 60 or older with a photo ID for verification.

Youth Organization Day, Pembroke Public Library District, 13130 E. Central Ave., Pembroke Township. 815-944-8609. 10:30 a.m. Youth organizations give presentations and offer activities for all children 2 to 18. Those younger than 12 must be accompanied by a caregiver. A light snack will be served.

Scrabble Saturday, Limestone Township Library, 2701 W. Tower Road, Kankakee. 1 p.m. Fourth-graders and older compete against family and friends in Scrabble word game. Register at 815-939-1696.

Family Play Day, Kankakee Public Library, 201 E. Merchant St. 815-939-4564. 9:05 a.m.

Sunday, July 10 — Thursday, July 14

Vacation Bible School, Wesley United Methodist Church, 500 N. Cleveland, Bradley. 815-939-4999 or 815-933-7932. 6 to 8 p.m. each night.

Monday, July 11

Sugar Creek Opera Preview at Watseka Public Library, 201 S. 4th St. 815-432-4544. Preview of "The Grapes of Wrath" opera. 2 p.m. Free.

Monday, July 11-Friday, July 15

Vacation Bible School, Zion Lutheran Church and School, 190 Concordia Drive, Chebanse. 815-697-2212. 6 to 8 p.m. each night.

Tuesday, July 12

Open Book, Feed Arts and Cultural Center, 259 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee. 815-496-0278. 7 p.m. An open mic evening of stories and poetry. Listen or try out a new poem or short story in front of an audience. No judgments. No limits. Just words. Great way to meet other writers in the area and find out about the local writing community. Open Book is in partnership with the Kankakee Public Library.

Book club for adults, Limestone Township Library District, 2701 W. Tower Road, Kankakee. 815-939-1696. 6:30 p.m. Book of the month is "Dragon Fish" by Vu Tran, a New York Times Notable Book of 2015 and Tran's debut novel.

Wednesday, July 13

Free Movie Day, "Chicken Little," Limestone Township Library District, 2701 W. Tower Road, Kankakee. 815-939-1696. 1 p.m. Final movie day for the summer reading program. "Chicken Little" is about a small-sized chick who sees what others do not.

Farmers' Market coupons distributed, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., at the Momence Farmers' Market in the Momence Police Department parking lot, 123 W. River St. Coupons for senior citizens age 60 or older with a photo ID for verification.

Vintage Squadron Breakfast, Coyote Canyon, 1359 N. Locke Drive, Bradley. 815-953-6666. 7:30 a.m. $6.50 plus tip. A breakfast buffet with fellow veterans. All veterans are welcome.