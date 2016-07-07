Mold testing kits available for flooded homes

The Iroquois County Long-Term Recovery Committee is providing mold test kits to those who believe they might have a mold problem in their home from the 2015 floods.

Mold is a common consequence of flooding in the home. It is one of the long-lasting effects from a flood, and it can cause serious health problems.

Mold might not appear immediately after the floodwaters recede, but will sometimes grow in hidden places, or only will become visible when the climate becomes warmer, the committee's announcement notes.

Increased atmospheric humidity greatly increases the rate at which mold grows, providing ideal conditions for the fungi to spread.

Those who believe they have mold problems from the flood can get test kits at Watseka City Hall from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays.

Booklets about the health threats of mold are available at the Watseka Area Chamber Commerce, Iroquois County EMA, Iroquois County Public Health Department, Watseka City Hall and local health clinics.

For more information, call the chamber at 815-432-2416 or Watseka City Hall at 815-432-2711.