Global Summit expected to draw hundreds in Momence

Next month, Van Drunen Farms in Momence, will host the Global Leadership Summit at Momence High School.

Last week, the company hosted a community meeting at Off the Vine in advance of the Aug. 11-12 event, which is by invitation only and is expected to draw 500 people.

"The first time I heard of Global Leadership Summit, it was to see my former teammate, Tony Dungy, speak in Barrington at the summit in 2010," said Ted Petersen, a former NFL player and athletic director at Kankakee Community College.

The Summit is an annual event hosted by Willow Creek of South Barrington and draws more than 300,000 participants from around North America. The two-day event is telecast live from Willow Creek's campus near Chicago every August.

It draws some of the leading voices in faith, leadership and business from around the world. This year's speakers include Willow Creek senior pastor Bill Hybels; Melinda Gates, of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation; Alan Mullaly, CEO of Ford; and Bishop T.D. Jakes, senior pastor of The Potter's House. Some of the topics these speakers will cover will be executing ideas that matter most, virtues that accelerate teamwork and navigating effectively through cultural diversity.

"From an organizational standpoint, we are limited really by the people that we have. When we look out into the world, we see all these opportunities but we feel like we are only limited by our own abilities and our own organization not by the opportunities available to us," said Jeff Van Drunen, CEO of Van Drunen Farms.

"Unless we can get people, and we can teach people good leadership skills, we are going to be at a disadvantage with everyone else competing."