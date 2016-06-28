Panic mode sets in for Kankakee schools

Kankakee School District 111 is in panic mode as the state's budget crisis enters its second year.

"I had faith that the legislatures would put together a budget immediately after they left Springfield so we can educate kids like we're supposed to," said Genevra Walters, the district superintendent, after Monday's school board meeting. "Now, I'm getting nervous. July 1 is on Friday, and we still have nothing in place."

State funding accounts for 51 percent of the district's $70 million in annual revenue. The district started deficit spending in 2012, when the state general aid became prorated. Since then, the district has been shorted $13.7 million total in state funding.

With the budget impasse, Kankakee schools won't be able to receive federal funding for special education or Title I and Title II grants. The district only has $9.5 million in reserves — or just enough to survive three months without state funding.

"There are a lot of rumors and speculations going on right now," said Rob Grossi, the district's director of business services. "We would be among the second or third wave of districts that would close without a budget. All of this can change within a minute, so we're trying to keep the board informed as much as possible."

Because of the state's financial uncertainty, the school board agreed to transfer $2.1 million from the district's working cash fund to balance various funds.

About $1 million will go into the district's education fund in case it doesn't receive its final installment of state funding for this fiscal year. Another $800,000 will go toward balancing the district's Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund, and the remaining $300,000 will balance its operations and maintenance fund.

Last year, legislators passed an education budget for primary schools. Nonetheless, more than 60 percent of the state's public school districts had budget deficits in 2015. Kankakee was among those school districts as it <a href="http://www.daily-journal.com/news/local/the-million-question-for-kankakee-schools/article_7a3337be-8e83-5b94-b2d4-ef4a7e129ef9.html">trimmed away a $3.5 million deficit budget</a> throughout this school year.

The state hasn't had a spending plan since June 2015.

Here's a breakdown of the other business items the board approved during Monday's meeting:

<strong>Assistant principals</strong>

After promoting two principals earlier this month, the district hired two new assistant principals to fill vacancies at Kankakee High School and King Middle Grade School.

Kellie English will take over as an assistant high school principal on July 1, earning $83,750 per year. She will replace Joy Chase, who is leaving the district for a job elsewhere on July 27.

English has been with the district since 1993, most recently serving as a learning partner. She holds a master's degree in curriculum and instruction from Olivet Nazarene University, as well as a master's degree in technology education from Nova Southeastern University in Florida.

English joins a completely new group of administrators at the high school, headlined by recently promoted Principal <a href="http://www.daily-journal.com/news/local/harris-steps-up-as-khs-principal/article_b776f30e-16fe-51ba-a492-5559d591d731.html">George Harris</a>.

The board also hired Keith White to take over as King's assistant principal. He will replace Alicia Young, who was promoted to principal last month.

White recently taught fifth grade for three years at Harvey School District 152. The former Marine holds master's degrees in physical education, elementary education and education administration.

He will earn $70,500 per year and will assume his duties on July 1.

<strong>New contracts</strong>

The district finalized new collective bargaining agreements with its clerical and custodial staffs.

The clerical staff's agreement runs through the 2018-19 school year. Its members will receive 3 percent raises during the 2016-17 and 2017-18 school years, and a 2 percent raise during the 2018-19 school year.

The custodial contract runs through the 2019-20 school year. It will provide custodians a 1.5 percent raise during the 2016-17 school year; a two percent raise in both the 2017-18 and 2018-19 school years; and a 2.5 percent raise during the 2019-20 school year.

Custodians with at least 15 years in the district will receive a $200 longevity stipend, and employees with at least 20 years will receive a $400 stipend.