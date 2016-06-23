Don't be desensitized by the constant stream of storm news

As the area prepped for the severe storms that passed through on Wednesday night, the constant warnings begged the question: How serious are we really supposed to take them? Are we really supposed to climb into our bathtubs and crawlspaces at every threat?

Yes, according to Iroquois County storm chaser Chris Meredith.

"Every time there's a threat of severe weather, you need to be on your toes," said Meredith, who works closely with the National Weather Service.

Nonetheless, Meredith agrees that severe weather warnings might be given too often.

"It seems like they're setting a siren off just for thunderstorms rather than actual threats," said Meredith. "People get desensitized and don't take them seriously."

Meredith doesn't know of any solutions though. Weather can shift quickly, and if there's a recipe for severe weather in the air, then it's better to be safe than sorry.

"If we issue a warning, people should take notice. If it says take cover, that's what you should do," said Roland Hertz, second in command at Sky Warn of Kankakee County.

Hertz said the people who issue the warnings are well-trained and know what they're talking about.

"It's a lot more organized than it used to be," he said. "The weather service has been pretty much right on it."

Hertz insists that the days of crying wolf are over.

"Years ago, people didn't pay attention because it said there would be bad weather and it wasn't there," said Hertz.

If you are still hesitant to relying on the Weather Channel and even tornado sirens, Hertz recommends that you buy a weather radio.

"They're probably one of the best things you can put in your house," said Hertz. "It's just like putting smoke detectors in your home, it could save your life."