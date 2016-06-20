Mine history to be explored June 26 at Essex

A special focus on local coal mining history will be featured at the Essex Historical Society Museum at an open house from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, June 26.

"We have a whole new collection of deep coal mining tools," said Dee Wepprecht, president and museum curator for the society.

The tools were the collection of Jacob "Jake" Jacklich, of Carbon Hill, the last deep miner working when the last mine, south of South Wilmington, closed about 1975, she said.

The tools and display case were donated by Jacklich's daughter, Shelby Matuszewski, also of Carbon Hill, who will discuss the collection at the open house.

Wepprecht said the collection includes miners pants Jacklich wore on the job, complete with holes in the knees, helmets, gas detection devices, lanterns and more.

Nick Koba, of Diamond, will discuss the region's strip mining history.

The Essex Lions Club will hold its pancake breakfast across the road on the west side of Essex on the same day, Wepprecht said.

The museum and Lions Club are on Parls Street on the west side of Essex. Look for the Lions Club sign.